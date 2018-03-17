Register
22:21 GMT +317 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Red Square, Moscow

    Majority of Germans Seek Rapprochement With Moscow by Berlin - Poll

    CC0
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 30

    Over half of respondents to a new poll in Germany believe that the country should have better relations with Russia. Another poll conducted in December revealed that Germans think that Moscow is a more reliable partner than the US.

    Some 58% of German citizens responding to a new poll support friendly relations between their country and Russia, while just 26% believe that Berlin should distance itself from Moscow, according to a recent survey conducted by the public opinion research institute Civey.

    Another 14% of those questioned are in favor of continuing the current political course.

    In eastern Germany, 72% of the respondents favored better relations between Germany and Russia, compared to 54% in the western reaches of the nation.

    Alternative for Germany (81%), the Left Party (72%) and the Free Democratic Party (62%) also support a more positive approach toward Moscow.

    READ MORE: More Reliable Partner: Survey Reveals Russia Replacing US Among Germans

    The survey was held between March 9-16, and included over 5,000 respondents.

    In December, a poll published by the German public broadcaster ARD revealed that Germans believe Russia is a more reliable partner than the US.

    Relations between Germany and Russia have deteriorated since 2014 following a coup in Ukraine. EU member states also imposed sanctions against Moscow following Crimea's reunification with Russia in a referendum.

    READ MORE: Against All Odds: What's Behind EU-Russia 'Love-Hate Relationship'

    The crisis deepened recently amid the poisoning of former Russian intelligence officer Sergei Skripal in the United Kingdom.

    German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Friday that traces in the attack allegedly point to Russia.

    Merkel expressed hope that Russia would take part in the investigation.

    The forensic tent, covering the bench where Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia were found, is repositioned by officials in protective suits in the centre of Salisbury, Britain, March 8, 2018
    © REUTERS/ Peter Nicholls
    'Jumped the Gun': May Heckler Demands 'Clear Evidence' Russia Behind Skripal Poisoning
    Skripal, a former colonel in Russian military intelligence who was recruited as a spy by Britain — and his daughter Yulia — remain in critical condition in a hospital after they were found unconscious on a bench in Salisbury on March 4.

    Prime Minister Theresa May was quick to point the finger at Russia, declaring that it was "highly likely" that the Skripals had been poisoned by a Novichok class military-grade nerve agent developed in the former Soviet Union.

    The Russian Foreign Ministry quickly refuted all allegations, requesting that the UK Foreign Office cooperate in a joint investigation. That proposal was ignored by UK leadership, with May instead announcing a package of anti-Russian measures, including the expulsion of Russian diplomats and suspension of bilateral contacts between London and Moscow.

    Related:

    Germany to Triple Number of Soldiers in NATO Drills Near Russia - Reports
    Germany Poses No Threat to Russia Despite Its Increasing NATO Clout – Analyst
    AfD: European Sanctions Against Russia Cost Germany Thousands of Jobs
    Tags:
    rapprochement, crisis, survey, relations, Germany, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Desert Stallion Race ‘Gallops of Morocco’ Participants Endure Rough Conditions
    Desert Stallion Race 'Gallops of Morocco' Participants Endure Rough Conditions
    Stormy Chasers
    Stormy Chasers
    Turkish Operation in Afrin
    Turkish Operation Olive Branch in Syria's Afrin: Facts and Figures
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse