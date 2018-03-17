One Killed, Three People Missing After Avalanche Hit Swiss Ski Resort - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The body of one person has been found after an avalanche hit the Swiss canton of Valais, local media reported, adding that rescue workers were searching for three missing people.

On Friday, a 400-meter wide avalanche starting at an altitude of about 2,200 meters above the sea hit the Swiss ski resort in the Vallon d'Arbi region near to Riddes in canton Vaud.

According to the Swissinfo.ch news portal, the identity of the deceased person is not yet established.

Valais cantonal police reportedly said that those missing were two French nationals and one Swiss.

According to a police representative, there are little chances to find them alive.

15:25 Suisse: Un avalanche fait un mort et deux blessés dans le Valais central. Deux Français et un Suisse sont portés disparus https://t.co/QJxL0ybyFt pic.twitter.com/mtN9rdpBC2 — sunilG (@gohinsunil) March 17, 2018

​Switzerland has experienced exceptionally high levels of snow this winter, which has raised avalanche warnings to the maximum alert in several areas.