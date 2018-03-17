'The Beast from the East' Vol.2: Heavy Snowfall Hits UK Again (PHOTO, VIDEO)

According to forecasters, another snowstorm has brought 70 mph icy blasts and up to 25 cm (10 inches) of snowfall, painting Britain white, as temperatures dropped to 5 degrees below zero Celsius.

The Met Office keeps issuing yellow weather and amber warnings, predicting travel disruptions and power cuts.

“It will be bitterly cold with some snow for many places over the weekend. There are some very strong winds, meaning it could feel as low as —7C or —8C for some people,” said Met Office meteorologist Alex Burkhill.

Happening SAT/SUN: Yorkshire, North Midlands & London — Amber warning from #MetOffice. Lucky this is not happening on a weekday!! Get ready for winter wonderland again and BLIZZARDS. pic.twitter.com/oAPDEGHTKM — Tomasz Schafernaker (@Schafernaker) 16 марта 2018 г.

London’s Heathrow Airport, in turn, has cancelled some 70 flights ahead of the heavy snowfall.

“Poor weather conditions are forecast across parts of the UK across the weekend, so we have merged a small number of flights traveling to or from Heathrow Airport," a spokesman for British Airways said.

Meanwhile, Public Health England has also issued a warning of a “risk to life” for kids and the elderly who may “struggle to cope” with thechilly conditions."

"[It] may come as a shock to the system for some whose bodies may struggle to cope in cold weather. It’s worth remembering that cold temperatures – indoors and outdoors — can affect health, particularly in young children, older people and those with heart and lung conditions."

Certainly, the blizzard couldn’t go unnoticed on social media; people shared some impressive videos on Twitter:

Good morning ❄️❄️❄️ more snow in the UK 🌨️⛄️ pic.twitter.com/hFBwDOag0K — Holly (@It5Holly) 17 марта 2018 г.

According to the Met Office, the wintry conditions and wind chill will continue for the rest of the weekend.