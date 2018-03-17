Register
18:46 GMT +317 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    In this Feb. 26, 2015 file photo former nurse Niels Hoegel., accused of multiple murder and attempted murder of patients, covering his face with a file at the district court in Oldenburg, Germany

    German Nurse Killing Patients Out of Boredom to Face Trial Over 97 More Deaths

    © AP Photo/ Carmen Jaspersen/dpa, File
    Europe
    Get short URL
    132

    The former medical worker who is serving life in prison for murdering six hospital patients with lethal drugs will face a court trial in October, a regional court in Oldenburg announced on Friday.

    The 41-year-old Niels Högel, who is notorious for killing dozens of patients because "he was bored," will appear before court in October, TheLocal.de reported.

    The decision came as Oldenburg prosecutors charged the man with 97 additional murders in January in addition to the six murders Högel had been sentenced to life imprisonment for.

    The proceedings expected to last until late spring.

    A nurse walks at the intensive care unit at the gynaelogical hospital of the clinical center Bremen-Mitte
    © AFP 2018/ INGO WAGNER / DPA
    Serial Killer: German Nurse Suspected of Murdering Over 106 Patients
    Earlier, Högel confessed to injecting his patients with lethal drugs that resulted in heart failure and other critical conditions. He then tried to bring his victims back to life in order to appear as a savior before the hospital's management.

    The killer himself admitted that he acted so because he was bored and felt joy when he managed to reanimate a patient.
    German law-enforcement agencies called his case "unique in the history of the German republic."

    Högel was sentenced to life imprisonment in 2015 over committing six murders, but in 2017 a police investigation came to a conclusion that he was responsible for at least 90 deaths. The exact number of his victims may forever remain unknown.

    READ MORE: Polish Male Nurse Allegedly Killed Patients in Germany

    In March 2018, Munich police detained another male nurse, the 36-year-old Grzegorz Stanislaw Wolsztajn on suspicion of killing his patient, an 87-year-old retiree, with insulin shots in February.

    Police stated that Wolsztajn confessed to stealing about 1,210 euros ($1,500) and two debit cards from the elderly man.
    German authorities are currently investigating his case and assume that the man may have been involved in other suspicious deaths under similar conditions.

    Related:

    Serial Killer: German Nurse Suspected of Murdering Over 106 Patients
    German Nurse Admits to Murdering 30 People: Reports
    Tags:
    murder, court trial, killer, nurse, Germany
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: March 10-16
    This Week in Pictures: March 10-16
    Stormy Chasers
    Stormy Chasers
    Turkish Operation in Afrin
    Turkish Operation Olive Branch in Syria's Afrin: Facts and Figures
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse