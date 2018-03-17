May Heckler Demands 'Clear Evidence' Russia Behind Skripal Poisoning

The nerve agent poisoning of a former Russian intelligence officer and his daughter in Britain, has sent relations between Russia and the UK to a near all-time low, with London producing not a single shred of evidence of Moscow's alleged role in the attack.

A Salisbury resident, who heckled Prime Minister Theresa May during her visit to the town earlier this week, feels angry about the government’s failure to explain why it is so sure about who was behind the March 4 poisoning of Sergei Skripal and his daughter.

"How can you accuse Russia when you have no clear evidence?" Jessica McCarnun shouted at the Prime Minister.

In an interview with SkyNews, the anti-poverty campaigner said that "people want to see the evidence" behind the nerve agent attack.

"It isn't good enough — it's not how we conduct matters in our own courts where you present evidence to the people. We need to know why she is so sure she hasn't jumped the gun,” McCarnun added.

Sergei Skripal a former colonel in Russian military intelligence who was recruited as a spy by Britain, and his daughter Yulia remain in critical condition in hospital after they were found unconscious on a bench in Salisbury on March 4.

Prime Minister Theresa May was quick to point a finger at Russia saying that it was “highly likely” that the Skripals had been poisoned by the Novichok class military-grade nerve agent developed in the Soviet Union.

On Wednesday, May ordered the expulsion of 23 Russian diplomats, canceled a planned visit to London by Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and suspended other bilateral contacts with Moscow.

Russia, which strongly denies any involvement in the Skripals’ poisoning, has responded in a reciprocal manner by expelling 23 British diplomats.

Moscow has also nixed plans to open a British consulate office in St. Petersburg and suspended the work of the British Council in Russia.