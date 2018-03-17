Register
14:09 GMT +317 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    LIVE:
    View of the Grand Mosque in Brussels, Belgium, October 3, 2017

    Belgium Ceases Saudi Lease of Brussels' Grand Mosque Over Extremism Concerns

    © REUTERS/ Francois Lenoir/File Photo
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 60

    Brussels' decision comes amid growing concerns of radicalism along with unforeseen consequences with Saudi Arabia and the large number of extremists living in the country.

    Belgium's government has ended Saudi Arabia's lease of the Grand Mosque of Brussels over fears the place of worship is being used to promote radical agendas.

    "The concession will be terminated immediately… in order to put an end to foreign interference in the way Islam is taught in Belgium," the Belgian government said in a statement

    Belgian lawmakers posted comments to the statement on Twitter.

    "The long-term lease agreement on the Grand Mosque in Brussels will be canceled shortly. This will be done in a relatively simple way. With this, we end the Salafist, violent extremist influences. Colleague @ Koen_Geens1 represents new interpretation in cooperation with Muslim executives," tweeted Belgium Interior Minister Jan Jambon.

    Belgium's Justice Minister Koen Geens has also posted his comment on the government's statement, saying, that the mosque will have to establish relations with the Belgian authorities, "respecting the laws and the traditions of our country, which convey a tolerant vision of Islam."

    READ MORE: Belgian FM Refutes Media Reports on Vanished Funds From Gaddafi Bank Accounts

    Belgium leased the Grand Mosque to Riyadh in 1969 with a 99-year rental term for free, providing Saudi-backed imams access to a Muslim immigrant community, mostly from Morocco and Turkey, in return for cheaper oil for its industries. 

    According to Business Insider, Belgium has the highest amount of extremists, living in the country.

    Europe has been a significant source of foreign fighters for Daesh, with the Soufan Group think tank estimating that some 6,000 people left Europe to side with the terrorist organization. 

    Related:

    Belgium to Resume Deporting Sudanese as Claims of Torture in Sudan Refuted
    Domestic Abuse: Belgium Faces the Return of Former Daesh Veterans
    Belgium Reportedly Reduces Terrorism Threat Level From 3 to 2
    Belgium Appoints First Female Ambassador to Saudi Arabia
    Tags:
    lease agreement, lease, cease, mosque, Koen Geens, Jan Jambon, Saudi Arabia, Brussels, Belgium
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: March 10-16
    This Week in Pictures: March 10-16
    Stormy Chasers
    Stormy Chasers
    Turkish Operation in Afrin
    Turkish Operation Olive Branch in Syria's Afrin: Facts and Figures
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse