NATO Military Chairman Claims Russia Meddled in NATO Internal Affairs

BELGRADE (Sputnik) - Chairman of NATO Military Committee Gen. Petr Pavel claimed that he was aware of multiple examples of Russia's interference in the internal affairs of a number of NATO member states, including the United States, Germany, the Czech Republic and France.

Chairman of NATO Military Committee Gen. Petr Pavel said, as quoted by the Tanjug news agency, that it was a problem when the expansion of Russia's influence turned into interference in the internal affairs of sovereign states.

Nevertheless, he provided no specific examples of Moscow's meddling.

Shared my perspective on regional & international challenges #NATO is facing w/ 🇷🇸 students from the Advance Security & Defence Studies. Main

point is that in a world where threats are globalized, solutions need to be globalized too. pic.twitter.com/2GLxvaXsez — Petr Pavel (@CMC_NATO) March 16, 2018

Gen. Petr Pavel retires at the end of his term this summer. Speaking to a small media conference in Washington, D.C., he stressed that NATO still views Russia as an important potential partner, even though the alliance is moreover taking steps to counter recent offensive moves on its eastern flank.

Russia has repeatedly rejected the allegations of its interference in other states' affairs. As Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has repeatedly stressed when speaking about the purported meddling in elections in the United States, the United Kingdom or other countries, there was no evidence to substantiate these claims.