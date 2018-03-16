Controversial 'Novichokolate From Putin' Graffiti Seen Near Russian UK Embassy

The graffiti appeared amid the case surrounding the alleged Novichok nerve gas attack used on former Russian spy Sergei Skripal nearly two weeks ago in Salisbury. The UK authorities are blaming the “attempted murder” on Moscow, with Russia strongly denying the claims as baseless and demanding access to the case materials.

The graffiti, alluding to Skripal’s alleged poisoning, was sprayed on the pavement near the Russian embassy in London following the dramatic deterioration of relations between the two countries.

“Dine at the Russian Embassy. Pasta Polonium, Sarin Spaghetti & Novichokolate. Who knows what we Put in,” the graffiti read.

The UK continues to refuse to cooperate with Russia on the investigation as well as to provide access to samples of the substance allegedly used in Salisbury.

"To be honest, we have never seen such a manner of behavior on the international arena, when accusations are being made against a country, our country, in this case, very serious allegations, formulated through the use of 'evidently,' 'highly likely' and so on," the Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

Despite Moscow’s denial of any involvement in the incident, UK Prime Minister Theresa May said that Russia was “highly likely” behind the “attempted murder.” In response to the alleged attack, May announced the expulsion of 23 Russian diplomats from the country; Russia is planning to take reciprocal measures.

On March 4, Sergei Skripal and his daughter collapsed following the suspected exposure to a chemical substance that UK law enforcement officials later identified as a military-grade nerve agent Novichok, allegedly produced in Russia.