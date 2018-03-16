Merkel Hopes Moscow Will Be Part of Investigation of Skripal Case

Moscow has numerous times expressed its wish to take part in the Skripal poisoning investigation together with the UK, while the latter has refused to provide any sufficient information on the issue, including samples of the nerve agent.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel expressed hope on Friday that Russia would take part in the investigation of the poisoning of former Russian intelligence officer Sergei Skripal in the United Kingdom.

"I can only hope that Russia will also take part in this investigation," Merkel said at a briefing.

Earlier in the day, Russian Envoy to the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) Alexander Shulgin said that Moscow was interested in determining the truth in the Skripal case more than London.

Sergei Skripal, who was accused of espionage on behalf of London and later granted asylum in the United Kingdom after a US-Russia spy exchange, and his daughter were found unconscious on March 4 on a bench at a shopping center in Salisbury. Both of them remain in critical condition and are being treated for suspected exposure to a nerve agent, supposedly the substance known as Novichok.

In the most recent development of the case earlier this week, UK Prime Minister Theresa May said that Russia was "highly likely" responsible for the attack on Skripal and his daughter Yulia.

The Russian Foreign Ministry has refuted all the allegations and requested the UK Foreign Office for a joint investigation into the case. The proposal was ignored by the UK leadership, with May announcing a package of anti-Russian measures, including the expulsion of Russian diplomats, and suspension of bilateral contacts between London and Moscow.