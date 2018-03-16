Register
16:30 GMT +316 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    French presidential candidate for the political movement En Marche (On the Move) Emmanuel Macron (C) smells and tastes white wine during a visit at the Paris' international agriculture fair (Salon de l'agriculture) on March 1, 2017 in Paris

    Macron Stresses Importance of Continuing Dialogue With Russian Civil Society

    © AFP 2018/ GEOFFROY VAN DER HASSELT
    Europe
    Get short URL
    305

    PARIS (Sputnik) - French President Emmanuel Macron said it was necessary to continue dialogue with Russia's intellectual community and civil society.

    "We will open evening libraries and weekend libraries in cities and villages in order to allow everyone to relax through culture. I am glad that we can have this tie with the Russian people. But, taking into account the international context, I decided not to visit the official stand of Russia… it is important to continue the dialogue with the intellectual community, writers, civil society of Russia, which bring strength to these people… We should respect and protect them," Macron said on Twitter on Friday.

    Earlier in the day, Macron refused to visit the Russian exhibition stand at the Paris Book Fair amid the evolving scandal surrounding the alleged poisoning of former Russian spy Sergei Skripal in the United Kingdom.

    About 40 writers from Russia represent Moscow at the Paris Book Fair, which opened on Thursday and will run through Monday.

    READ MORE: Macron Vows to Announce France's Measures Against Russia After Skripal Poisoning

    French President Emmanuel Macron (L) escorts Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May as they arrive to speak to the press at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, June 13, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Philippe Wojazer
    May, Macron Agree to Jointly Address 'Aggressive Russian Behaviour'
    Russia has faced a series of baseless accusations over the past two weeks in relation to the alleged poisoning attack of ex-officer of Russia's Main Intelligence Directorate (GRU) Skripal and his daughter Yulia in the United Kingdom. On Monday, UK Prime Minister Theresa May accused Russia of the involvement in the attempted murder, issuing a de-facto ultimatum to Russia to provide an explanation for the incident by the end of Tuesday.

    Western leaders, including Macron, have joined the UK accusations and agreed to coordinate their actions over this issue.

    The Russian Foreign Ministry has strongly denied all the allegations and delivered a note, requesting a joint investigation into the case, to the UK Foreign Office. The proposal was ignored by the UK leadership, while May declared a package of anti-Russian measures, including the expulsion of the Russian diplomats from the country and suspension of bilateral contacts between London and Moscow.

    Related:

    Hens Agathe and Marianne Are Emmanuel Macron's New Pets
    Germans Will Have to Pay for 'Macron's Great Power Fantasies' - AfD Lawmaker
    Macron Urges EU to 'React Quickly' to Protectionist US Policies
    Erdogan, Macron Discuss Situation in Eastern Ghouta - Reports
    Tags:
    civil society, dialogue, Sergei Skripal, Emmanuel Macron, Theresa May, Russia, France
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: March 10-16
    This Week in Pictures: March 10-16
    The Rexit
    The Rexit
    Turkish Operation in Afrin
    Turkish Operation Olive Branch in Syria's Afrin: Facts and Figures
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse