Register
15:04 GMT +316 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May greets people after visiting the scene where former Russian intelligence officer Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia were found after they were poisoned with a nerve agent, in Salisbury, Britain March 15, 2018

    'Hoax Show': Twitter Enraged as Theresa May Visits 'Toxic' Salisbury

    © REUTERS/ Toby Melville/Pool
    Europe
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Alleged Poisoning Attack on Russian Ex-Spy Skripal in UK (77)
    1191

    As the diplomatic tensions between Russia and the United Kingdom have heightened, UK Prime Minister Theresa May visited Salisbury after what she described as the alleged “brazen” nerve agent attack on former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter.

    While the scene of the poisoning was considered highly toxic and dangerous by law enforcement officials due to the qualities of the alleged Novichok nerve agent, Theresa May didn’t appear to fear turning up without any protective clothes, which social media users could not help but notice, calling the current circumstances surrounding the incident a “phony and hoax show.”

    Other users supported the stance, with many saying that they were surprised she did not play drama:

    Despite Moscow’s denial of any involvement in the poisoning, the UK prime minister reiterated her claims that she was holding Russia “culpable” of attempted murder without providing evidence and samples of the substance in question.

    It appears that she has very few supporters among Brits, who are left with no choice but to take to Twitter to voice their outrage with May’s policies.

    READ MORE: Ex-Soviet Intel Officers Reveal Why Skripal Was Poisoned by 'Non-Professionals'

    Many believe that her actions may start the third World War with this “staged incident,” highlighting how absurd the “attempted assassination” is…

    …and reminded people of Britain’s past mistakes:

    There were those who said that she turned a blind eye to internal problems and focused on Russia instead:

    Users addressed May, asking whether she is going to visit Telford to meet victims of the pedophile rings:

    During her visit to Salisbury, Theresa May said that the risk to public health was low and that it was “great to meet some tourists” still enjoying the city. It didn’t take social media users long to respond.

    On March 4, Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia were found unconscious after being exposed to a chemical substance that the UK police identified as a military-grade nerve agent Novichok, allegedly developed in Russia. The UK authorities are accusing Moscow of “attempted murder,” although declined Russia’s request to provide samples of the substance in question.

    READ MORE: Moscow is Interested in Determining Truth in Skripal Case More Than London

    As a response to the alleged attack, Theresa May announced the largest expulsion of Russian diplomats from the country since the Cold War. Moscow, for its part, is going to take reciprocal measures and expel British diplomats from Russia “soon.”

    Topic:
    Alleged Poisoning Attack on Russian Ex-Spy Skripal in UK (77)
    Tags:
    nerve agent, poisoning, Sergei Skripal, Theresa May, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: March 10-16
    This Week in Pictures: March 10-16
    The Rexit
    The Rexit
    Turkish Operation in Afrin
    Turkish Operation Olive Branch in Syria's Afrin: Facts and Figures
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse