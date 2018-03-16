Register
15:05 GMT +316 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    A sign on the wall at the entrance to the Russian Embassy in London. (File)

    UK Uses Aggression Against Russia to Divert Attention From Brexit - Ambassador

    © AP Photo/ Kirsty Wigglesworth
    Europe
    Get short URL
    151

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The UK government is using aggression against Russia to deflect attention from problems related to the process of the country's withdrawal from the European Union, Russia’s Ambassador to the United Kingdom Alexander Yakovenko said Friday.

    "The country is in a difficult situation due to Brexit. This has a strong impact on the government — it tries to find distracting maneuvers in order to relieve tension, and this kind of aggression and political provocation against Russia is very much needed," Yakovenko told the Rossiya 24 TV channel, commenting on a poisoning incident in Salisbury.

    According to the ambassador, the Russian diplomats who are expected to leave London in line with the UK government decision over the poisoning incident with former Russian spy Sergei Skripal will depart from the country next week.

    "Considerable part of the people who are leaving next week has been involved in the work of the election commission. For sure, after receiving information from the UK Foreign Office we have quickly replaced those people," Yakovenko told the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.

    The official noted that the expulsion would seriously affect the work of the diplomatic mission.

    "The staff will be reduced by about 40 percent. For such a relatively small embassy compared to [the embassies] of other European states, it is a lot. But this is the reality and we will continue our work even in reduced numbers," Yakovenko said.

    The case of the poisoning of former Russian agent Sergei Skripal emerged last week after UK police said that a man and a woman were found unconscious on a bench at a shopping center in Salisbury.

    Both of them were "in a critical condition" and it was later confirmed that the man was Skripal, who was granted asylum in the United Kingdom after a US-Russia spy exchange, while the woman was his daughter, Yulia.

    READ MORE: Ex-Soviet Intel Officers Reveal Why Skripal Was Poisoned by 'Non-Professionals'

    Officials are helped out to take off their protective suits after repositioning the forensic tent, covering the bench where Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia were found, in the centre of Salisbury, Britain, March 8, 2018
    © REUTERS/ Peter Nicholls
    UK Intelligence: Novichok Was Planted in Luggage of Skripal's Daughter – Reports
    In the most recent development of the case earlier this week, UK Prime Minister Theresa May said that Russia was "highly likely" responsible for the attack on former Russian spy Sergei Skripal, who together with his daughter Yulia was exposed to a nerve agent, supposedly the substance known as Novichok.

    The Russian Foreign Ministry has refuted all the allegations and requested the UK Foreign Office for a joint investigation into the case. The proposal was ignored by the UK leadership, with May announcing a package of anti-Russian measures, including the expulsion of Russian diplomats, and suspension of bilateral contacts between London and Moscow.

    Related:

    UK Gov't Skripal Story is 'Speculative, Ideological' – Investigative Journalist
    Trump: Looks Like Russia Behind Skripal's Poisoning in UK
    Russian Intelligence Veteran Explains What's Wrong With Skripal Case in UK
    Tags:
    Brexit, ambassador, Sergei Skripal, Alexander Yakovenko, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: March 10-16
    This Week in Pictures: March 10-16
    The Rexit
    The Rexit
    Turkish Operation in Afrin
    Turkish Operation Olive Branch in Syria's Afrin: Facts and Figures
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse