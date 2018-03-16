Over 40 Injured in Collision of Trams in Germany's Cologne - Reports

A total of 15 passengers reportedly needed medical treatment, one of them remains in a hospital after the collision that occurred at the Eifelwall station, according to the Bild media outlet.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Two trams collided in the western German city of Cologne, leaving 43 people injured, local media reported on Friday.

The Cologne Transport Company (KVB) said citing police that one of the tram drivers was suspected of being drunk and vowed to carry out an internal investigation if the information is confirmed.

"Tonight there has been an accident on the L 18 (H Eifelwall) with two vehicles. We thank the rescuers that were able to help the injured very quickly. The KVB can not make any statement as to the cause and the injured yet. We ask for your understanding!" wrote the KVB on Twitter.

Heute Abend hat es auf der L 18 (H Eifelwall) einen Unfall zweier Stadtbahnen gegeben. Wir sind dankbar, dass die Rettungskräfte den Verletzten sehr schnell helfen konnten. Die KVB kann zur Ursache & den Verletzten derzeit keine Aussage treffen. Wir bitten hierfür um Verständnis! — KVB AG (@KVBAG) 15 марта 2018 г.

"Police have reported that the accident could have occurred because of the driver that was under the influence of a drug or alcohol and turned to oncoming traffic lane of the approaching tram. If this is true we are deeply sorry & will clarify this internally. Such things did not exist at the KVB in our memory so far," the KVB posted later.

Die Polizei hat mitgeteilt, dass der Unfall unter Alkoholeinfluss des Fahrers der auffahrenden Bahn stattgefunden haben könnte. Falls sich das bewahrheitet sind wir tief erschüttert & werden dies intern aufklären. So etwas gab es bei der KVB nach unserer Erinnerung bisher nicht. — KVB AG (@KVBAG) 15 марта 2018 г.

The incident has resulted in traffic delays.