Migrants Clash With Police in Madrid After Death of Illegal Vendor – Reports

Violent clashes erupted in the heart of Madrid on Thursday night after an illegal street vendor from Africa died following an excruciating chase by Spanish police, local media reported.

Around 200 people gathered in the Lavapies district following eyewitness reports that claimed Mamme Mbage, a 35-year-old man from Senegal, died of a cardiorespiratory arrest after trying to escape from police, El Pais newspaper said.

Protesters in #Lavapies clashed with Madrid police, setting rubbish bins alight and throwing stones. Fellow street vendors say the Senegalese man collapsed after being chased by police. https://t.co/T96zc8EHv1 pic.twitter.com/nwEDokB0Yh — Ruptly (@Ruptly) 16 марта 2018 г.

Protesters chanted "Police murderers!" and "Police, get out of Madrid!" before smashing bus stops and setting fire to trash bins and police cars. Officers responded by firing rubber bullets. At least a dozen of law enforcers and four civilians were reportedly hurt.

Riot police was deployed to a district in the center of the Spanish capital called Lavapies.

This area is allegedly known for its dense immigrant population. Protesters said they were rallying in support of the dead Senegalese man, a street vendor, who reportedly arrived in Spain by a vessel about 12 years ago.

Senegalese migrant was found unconscious on a street in the center of Madrid by the police officers. He reportedly died of a heart failure. Several witnesses told local reporters that Senegalese street vendor had been chased by the police.

Spain is the third busiest European migration hub, with more than 20,000 arrivals recorded last year.