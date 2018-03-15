Register
21:11 GMT +315 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    The Palace of Westminster including St Stephen's Tower housing the famous Big Ben clock in London

    'Constellation of Political Actors' Exploiting Skripal Poisoning - Professor

    © AP Photo/ Kirsty Wigglesworth
    Europe
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Alleged Poisoning Attack on Russian Ex-Spy Skripal in UK (71)
    0 30

    The sudden surge in anti-Russian sentiment coming from the British government and media can be viewed as serving the UK’s foreign policy objectives by creating an image of a “Russian enemy” that justifies continued and increased interventionism around the world, particularly as Western interventions have met with less success in recent years.

    In the wake of the British government's accusations against the Russian government for the poisoning of Sergei Skripal, Professor Piers Robinson, Chair of Politics and Society and Political Journalism at the University of Sheffield spoke exclusively to Sputnik about the political purposes of encouraging such sentiments.

    Global Context

    Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May reacts as the leader of the Labour Party Jeremy Corbyn responds to her address to the House of Commons on her government's reaction to the poisoning of former Russian intelligence officer Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia in Salisbury, in London, March 14, 2018
    © REUTERS/ Parliament TV
    Russian Intelligence Veteran Explains What's Wrong With Skripal Case in UK
    "There is an immediate question over the situation in Syria, broadly speaking I think there's a strategic failure from the West's point of view in Syria. In that context, the political drive to ratchet up the pressure against Russia has been intensified. That might be because they're seeking an escalation in Syria. I'm not convinced by that but it is a possibility. The broader picture in geopolitical terms is a drive to demonize Russia in the context of pursuing Western global agenda. The West has, for 17 years, been engaging in a fairly aggressive regime change strategy, most notably across the Middle East. Historically we can understand that as a drive to respond to concerns over the emergence of China and the possible resurgence of Russia, he said"

    Professor Robinson explained further that it is increasingly important to Western governments to deflect the attention of their citizens, who have become increasingly aware of their interventions both covert and overt around the world.

    "The West's position at this point in time is looking relatively weak. If they fail in Syria, then that will be the first of the countries which they have been trying to overthrow where that has failed. There is a huge incentive to create Russia as the bogey-man, to pull attention away from, to put it bluntly, growing awareness amongst Western publics that this is what the West has been engaged in for 17 years."

    Domestic Context

    Police officers stand guard outside the home of Sergei Skripal in Salisbury, Britain, March 8, 2018
    © REUTERS/ Peter Nicholls
    UK Gov't Skripal Story is ‘Speculative, Ideological’ – Investigative Journalist
    British media outlets gave particular attention on March 14 to what they considered the isolation of Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn in the House of Commons for his alleged insufficient support to Prime Minister Theresa May's decision to expel 23 Russian diplomats from the United Kingdom. Professor Robinson added that the narrative of Russian subversion is increasingly serving a domestic function in Western democracies for marginalizing dissenting voices.

    "It is more accurate to understand it as a constellation of political actors and interests coming together at a particular point in time and really having very similar objectives and then working and acting in that direction. Certainly in the context of UK domestic politics, you can see playing out, you see the attempt to use Russophobia as a way of cornering Corbyn and you can see that very clearly at the moment."

    "It's also being used against Theresa May, she obviously, is an embattled British Prime Minister. This is a point which many voices from the left and also from the right and critical anti-establishment voices have pointed out that a lot of people who are voicing criticism, whether it's about economics or foreign policy have increasingly found themselves being labelled as "Putin apologists," as "stooges of the Kremlin," as "useful idiots." This is very McCarthyite and this is what points to it being propaganda, whereby questioning and dissent is being marginalized by the deployment of, "If you're not with us, then you're with the Russians!"

    Views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the speaker and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Topic:
    Alleged Poisoning Attack on Russian Ex-Spy Skripal in UK (71)

    Related:

    UK Gov't Skripal Story is ‘Speculative, Ideological’ – Investigative Journalist
    Trump: Looks Like Russia Behind Skripal's Poisoning in UK
    Russian Intelligence Veteran Explains What's Wrong With Skripal Case in UK
    Skripal: Scepticism is Not Justified, It is Mandatory
    Tags:
    UK-Russia relations, neo-McCarthyism, McCarthyism, Russophobia, House of Commons, Sergei Skripal, Jeremy Corbyn, Theresa May, Russia, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Frosty Shores, Flashy Green Horizons: The Thrill of Winter Surfing
    Frosty Shores, Flashy Green Horizons: The Thrill of Winter Surfing
    The Rexit
    The Rexit
    Turkish Operation in Afrin
    Turkish Operation Olive Branch in Syria's Afrin: Facts and Figures
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse