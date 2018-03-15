Register
19:44 GMT +315 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    A serviceman of the Fighting Eagles 1st Battalion, 8th Infantry Regiment, walks on a tank that arrived via train to the US base in Mihail Kogalniceanu, eastern Romania, Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017. Five hundred U.S. troops began to arrive in a Black Sea port in Romania with tanks and hardware to bolster defense in this East European NATO nation.

    US Needs More Forces in Europe - European Command

    © AP Photo/ Andreea Alexandru
    Europe
    Get short URL
    2111

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States needs more forces in Europe, Supreme Allied Commander Europe Gen. Curis Scaparrotti said during a hearing at the US House of Representatives Armed Services Committee on Thursday.

    "In terms of rotational versus permanent, I do believe we need more forces in Europe, I don’t think we are at the posture that I believe appropriate or required yet," Scaparrotti said. "And because of that, I think that there are some permanent forces that I would like to have."

    The General pointed out that the United States sees that Russia is continuing its activities in eastern Ukraine after the sale of Javelin anti-tank missiles to Ukraine.

    "The assets that we provided funded by Congress to support them and support their development have provided them with defensive capabilities and the Javalins that you specifically noted. Those assets go directly to improve their capability, to establish their defense in the east and become more and more confident in their ability to secure their nation," Scaparrotti said.

    NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg speaks during a media conference at NATO headquarters in Brussels on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017
    © AP Photo/ Virginia Mayo
    NATO Doesn't Want New Cold War, Arms Race With Russia - Stoltenberg
    "What I've seen in Russia is Russia has continued to support what I call a proxy force … I think it's too early to say whether or not we've seen changes, a direct result of decisions that we are just taking, but we'll watch that closely."

    Scaparotti also cited the level of activity of the Russian navy, including the use of submarines, which, according to him, reached the level of the 1980s. He noted that Russia was actively modernizing its navy forces.

    READ MORE: Eastern Europe Has 'Become Hostage to the US and NATO' – Security Analyst

    "Although we maintain our dominant position under the water, given Russia's modernization and the growing activity of its forces, we must invest more in maintaining our leadership," the general said.

    Scaparrotti's statement comes amid a press release issued by the US Air Force, which reads that the US sent F-15 fighter jets and 260 airmen to the Netherlands to support Operation Atlantic Resolve, which is an initiative aimed at countering Russia.

    "The US Air Force deployed F-15s from the 142nd Fighter Wing, Portland, Oregon, and the 104th Fighter Wing, Westfield, Massachusetts, to Leeuwarden Air Base, Netherlands, as part of a Theater Security Package in support of Operation Atlantic Resolve. Nearly 260 Airmen from the 142nd Fighter Wing deployed with the aircraft as the 123rd Expeditionary Fighter Squadron," the release said.

    The welcoming ceremony for NATO's multinational battalion headed by the USA in Orzysz, Poland.
    © Sputnik/ Stringer
    NATO's Eastwards Expansion: The West's Original Sin
    The aircraft will deploy to multiple locations to participate in exercises and training with allies in the region, the release said.

    Some of the airmen will lead training missions in the Netherlands, UK and Bulgaria, and others will take part in a Netherlands Air Force exercise called Frisian Flag, the release added.

    Since 2014, the United States has been boosting its military presence in Europe, particularly as part of NATO, while using the Ukrainian crisis as a pretext for the deployment of additional hardware near Russia's borders, with Moscow calling the actions provocative and warning that they could lead to regional and global destabilization.

    According to Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, NATO has recognized that Russia had never planned to attack any of the alliance's members, but used the pretext of the alleged Russian "threat" to deploy more equipment and troops next to Russian borders.

    Related:

    NATO Doesn't Want New Cold War, Arms Race With Russia - Stoltenberg
    Why NATO's Intervention in Syria Wouldn't Play Into Turkey's Hands
    NATO Troops on Russian Borders Foster Mistrust, Arms Race - Senior M5S Member
    'Hey, NATO, Where Are You?': Erdogan Slams Alliance Over Syria
    Tags:
    military buildup, NATO, European Union, United States, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Frosty Shores, Flashy Green Horizons: The Thrill of Winter Surfing
    Frosty Shores, Flashy Green Horizons: The Thrill of Winter Surfing
    The Rexit
    The Rexit
    Turkish Operation in Afrin
    Turkish Operation Olive Branch in Syria's Afrin: Facts and Figures
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse