As a demonstration against Ankara's operation in Syria started in Germany, police cordoned off the area around Turkey's consulate in the city of Hamburg, securing the barriers with dogs. However, the rally remained mostly peaceful in contrast to protests that took place several days ago, when demonstrators pelted the building with stones.

On Wednesday evening around 400 people took to the streets in Germany's Hamburg to protest against the Turkish military offensive against Kurdish groups in Syria's northern enclave of Afrin. Kurds living in Germany and their supporters marched through the city center chanting anti-Erdogan slogans, even burning his portrait on the way.

Similar demonstrations have been held in several other German cities, including Berlin, Cologne and Stuttgart.