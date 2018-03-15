Anti-Semitic Crimes in Berlin Almost Doubled in 2013-2017 - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The number of hate crimes against Jews in the German capital increased almost twofold between 2013 and 2017, the Tagesspiegel newspaper reported Thursday, citing information received under a freedom of information request.

The media reported that 288 anti-Semitic offenses were committed in 2017, while 149 crimes were recorded in 2013. The data revealed a steady increase of hate crimes in between — 176 offenses against Jews were registered in 2014 and 197 in 2016.

The paper did not include any analysis as to the possible factors behind this increase, but police and city officials suggested to the media that it might be due to the difficult migrant situation.

Earlier, in December 2017, German Interior Minister Thomas de Maizière came up with a proposal to establish a post for a special representative on anti-Semitism.

For his part, German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier admitted the same month that anti-Semitism has yet to be tackled in Germany. He noted that historically, Germany was responsible for the Nazi holocaust, and insisted that the onus of this should be felt by each and every German citizen.

In September, the German government revealed that the number of anti-Semitic, anti-Israel crimes in Germany rose by 4 percent within a year.