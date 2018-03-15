Pellegrini Collects Signatures Needed to Become Slovak Prime Minister - Reports

Pellegrini has brought the 79 signatures to the meeting with President Andrej Kiska, which means he has secured the majority in the 150-seat parliament, according to Teraz news outlet.
The country has been in crisis over the murder of investigative journalist Jan Kuciak, who was looking into ties between the mafia and the Slovak government. Slovakia has seen several protest marches since late February, when Kuciak and his fiancee were found dead.
Kiska has called for a government reshuffle or a snap election in order to resolve the existing tensions.
