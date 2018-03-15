Pellegrini Collects Signatures Needed to Become Slovak Prime Minister - Reports

PRAGUE (Sputnik) - Slovak Deputy Prime Minister Peter Pellegrini has collected 79 signatures of lawmakers, which allows him to become the prime minister of the country, local media reported on Thursday.

Pellegrini has brought the 79 signatures to the meeting with President Andrej Kiska, which means he has secured the majority in the 150-seat parliament, according to Teraz news outlet.

READ MORE: Slovak Prime Minister Ready to Leave Office Amid Protests Over Killed Journalist

© AFP 2018/ JOE KLAMAR Slovak Interior Minister Steps Down After Journalist's Murder

The country's Prime Minister Robert Fico is expected to announce his resignation at the government session later on Thursday.

The country has been in crisis over the murder of investigative journalist Jan Kuciak, who was looking into ties between the mafia and the Slovak government. Slovakia has seen several protest marches since late February, when Kuciak and his fiancee were found dead.

Kiska has called for a government reshuffle or a snap election in order to resolve the existing tensions.