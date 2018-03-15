Register
15 March 2018
    Slovak deputy Prime Minister Peter Pellegrini talks to the journalists after the meeting with President of Slovakia Andrej Kiska, at the Presidential Palace in Bratislava, Slovakia, March 15, 2018

    Pellegrini Collects Signatures Needed to Become Slovak Prime Minister - Reports

    PRAGUE (Sputnik) - Slovak Deputy Prime Minister Peter Pellegrini has collected 79 signatures of lawmakers, which allows him to become the prime minister of the country, local media reported on Thursday.

    Pellegrini has brought the 79 signatures to the meeting with President Andrej Kiska, which means he has secured the majority in the 150-seat parliament, according to Teraz news outlet.

    The country's Prime Minister Robert Fico is expected to announce his resignation at the government session later on Thursday.

    The country has been in crisis over the murder of investigative journalist Jan Kuciak, who was looking into ties between the mafia and the Slovak government. Slovakia has seen several protest marches since late February, when Kuciak and his fiancee were found dead.

    Kiska has called for a government reshuffle or a snap election in order to resolve the existing tensions.

