Register
19:44 GMT +315 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Poverty in Britain

    Bad News Buried: eBay Tax & Poor Kids Lose Free School Meals in Britain

    © AP Photo/ Vadim Ghirda
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 01

    The fallout from the poisoning of former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter in Salisbury continues to dominate Britain's mainstream media while the UK government's Spring Statement falls off the radar.

    The British government's Chancellor of the Exchequer addressed parliament on Tuesday 13 March but much of what he said went unnoticed, which included taxing transactions carried out online. People using e-commerce sites for example, eBay, could be taxed on what they trade on the Internet.

    Phillip Hammond used his Spring Statement to call on Internet companies operating in the 'gig economy' ensure users pay tax. For example, eBay, 'the world's online marketplace' where users buy and sell new and second hand items could become a revenue stream for HMRC keen on taxing people on what they trade online.

    "Some people who earn money from using these platforms may never have earned money without an employer to act as an intermediary between them and HMRC before, and can find it difficult to understand and meet their tax obligations," Phillip Hammond said.

    READ MORE: Google Up in Arms Against Cryptocurrencies

    Hammond also called for more scrutiny in how Google and Facebook pay tax, suggesting revenues rather than profits should be taxed. To date, the multinational tech giants channel sales through Ireland and Luxembourg to avoid paying what they should in UK taxes.

    READ MORE: Tax Them on Sales: UK Chancellor's Interim Measure in Tech Giant Crackdown

    ​Hammond remained upbeat about the British economy, saying it had reached a turning point. However Paul Johnson director of the Institute of Fiscal studies told the BBC that "nothing much" had changed and that the UK growth outlook was "the worst in the G20."

    "The reality of the economic and fiscal challenges facing us ought to be at the very top of the news agenda. And I mean the reality, not the spin and bluster of politicians on all sides pretending there are easy solutions."

    Free school meals for children aged seven and above whose parents claim income support will be scrapped.From April 1, the children from the poorest families will no longer be eligible if their parents earn more than £7,400 a year (US$10,300).

    READ MORE: Hidden Figures: Despite Falling Unemployment in the UK, Poverty High and Rising

    The Children's Society has said its a "huge step backwards" and means "one million children in poverty who could benefit now won't."

    Related:

    Half of Children in Areas of the UK Growing Up Poor, Study Shows
    Hidden Figures: Despite Falling Unemployment in the UK, Poverty High and Rising
    Inequality Street: London's Wealth Shrouds Severe and Rising Poverty in the UK
    Tags:
    G20 Summit, taxation, poverty, tax, Google, eBay, Facebook, Phillip Hammond, Great Britain
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Frosty Shores, Flashy Green Horizons: The Thrill of Winter Surfing
    Frosty Shores, Flashy Green Horizons: The Thrill of Winter Surfing
    The Rexit
    The Rexit
    Turkish Operation in Afrin
    Turkish Operation Olive Branch in Syria's Afrin: Facts and Figures
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse