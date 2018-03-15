Macron Vows to Announce France's Measures Against Russia After Skripal Poisoning

London has refused to provide Russia with any materials on the investigation as well as on the nerve agent in the case of the poisoning of Russia's former spy Sergei Skripal.

French President Emmanuel Macron has vowed to announce measures against Russia over the Skripal poisoning in near future.

"Everything leads us to believe that responsibility is, in fact, attributable to Russia," Macron told reporters.

"France condemns this unacceptable attack on the soil of our ally and I want to express my solidarity to Theresa May," Macron said.

Earlier in the day, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said that France would coordinate with the United Kingdom its response to Russia’s alleged poisoning of its former spy in Salisbury.

READ MORE: Lavrov on Skripal Case: Russia to Expel UK Diplomats in Response

Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia were found slumped unconscious on a bench in Salisbury after being exposed to what British experts have identified as a Russian-made nerve agent.

Russian officials have rejected London's claims that Moscow was in any way involved in the incident. Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has stressed that Russia was ready to cooperate on the investigation but needed to have access to the case materials, including samples of the substance in question.