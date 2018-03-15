Register
15 March 2018
    Children abuse

    'Pedophile's Paradise': Sweden Softens Punishment for Serial Child Molesters

    Europe
    Two brothers from a township in the Sollefteå municipality, who were sentenced to 12 and 14 years in prison respectively for over a thousand cases of child rape in which the youngest victim was only three years old, have had their sentences seriously shortened after an appeal, stirring up strong reactions in the Nordic nation.

    The two brothers, now aged 35 and 38, have always denied most of the crimes of which they were found guilty and appealed the verdict. The Court of Appeals found their claims reasonable enough to reduce their sentences to 7 and 9 years respectively, the national broadcaster SVT reported.

    The Court of Appeals took into account the fact that many of the crimes were committed when the penalty scale was milder than today. As a mitigating circumstance, no violence was claimed to have occurred in connection with the abuse. Furthermore, the fact that the victims were not "very young" at the time when the assault occurred was also found as sufficient reason to lower their sentences.

    The two brothers were arrested last March after having been identified by one of the victims who asked for help online. During the house search, a lot of pornographic material containing child abuse was found.

    The subsequent investigation into their purported deeds revealed that at least five children had been exposed to serious sexual assault. The victims were also often drugged in connection with the abuse. According to the preliminary findings, the victims, aged 10-15, came from socially disadvantaged families and were offered ice cream, cigarettes and drinks in exchange for sexual services. The youngest victim was only three years old when the abuse began, SVT reported.

    READ MORE: Outrage as Swedish TV Portrays Suspected Gang Rapists as 'Victims'

    The violations were committed between 2001 and 2012 and took place both in the Sollefteå municipality in Västernorrland County and in Trelleborg, Skåne County. In addition to the charges of child pornography, the two brothers were sentenced for hundreds of counts of child rape and exploitation of minors.

    The decision to shorten the brothers' sentences has sparked outrage among the Swedish public.

    Former chief prosecutor Sven-Erik Alhem was strongly critical of the judgement, calling it "amateurish and blue-eyed" in an interview with SVT. Alhem found the wording "exchange of intercourse" and that the brothers' interest "corresponded with those of the children" particularly disturbing.

    "You cannot whitewash a child molester because he happens to be a nice guy," Sven-Erik Alhem told SVT.

    SVT also admitted to receiving a lot of mail from irate readers. In one of them, Sweden was dubbed a "pedophile's paradise." Another angry viewer suggested reporting the court to the UN Commission for Children's rights.

    READ MORE: In the Eye of the Beholder: 'Pornographic' Painting Triggers Swedish Police

    Tags:
    child abuse, child sexual abuse, pedophile, court, Scandinavia, Sweden
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

