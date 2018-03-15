WATCH CCTV Footage of Skripal Right Before He Was Found Poisoned

Police fear that the nerve agent that was allegedly used to poison former Russian spy Sergei Skripal had spread to Dorset as they received CCTV images showing the man driving just hours before he collapsed from the effects of the substance. On March 14, officers were preparing to remove a truck used to tow Skripal’s car from a parking lot; at least one of those vehicles has already been seized for examination.

Had he already been poisoned?

Police release CCTV of Sergei #Skripal driving the car 'that was laced with nerve agent' shortly before he collapsed in bid to solve mystery of missing 40 minutes

In an official response to the incident, UK Prime Minister Theresa May announced that “Russia is culpable of the attempted murder,” and ordered the expulsion of Russian diplomats from the country.

Russian officials have repeatedly denied London’s claims that Moscow was in any way involved in the case. Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has emphasized that Russia was ready to cooperate on the investigation but needed to have access to the case materials, including samples of the substance in question.