British Pedophile Ring Abused 1,000 Children – Reports

A pedophile ring in Central England abused up to 1,000 girls, some as young as 11, over a period of four decades.

A journalistic investigation by the Sunday Mirror has uncovered a pedophile ring, which might be the largest discovered in recent history.

According to the report, the ring abused up to 1,000 girls of various ages, who were lured from their families, and then drugged, beaten and raped.

The newspaper tells a story of a 14-year old girl who became pregnant six times in four years. Her phone number was sold to the pedophiles, the report says.

"I was told that if I said a word to anyone they'd come for my little sisters and tell my mum I was a prostitute," the girl was quoted as saying by the Mirror.

Telford lawmaker Lucy Allan commented on the newspaper's findings calling them "extremely serious and shocking" and demanded a public inquiry.

"I will be raising the matter with ministers in parliament and using every avenue available to ensure that the facts of what happened are made known," she wrote on her website.

A police representative said that law enforcement is taking the issue "extremely seriously" but the information provided by the Mirror is not actually new and comes from a number of high-profile cases including an operation in 2013.

"This was one of the first national complex critical investigations into grooming offenses," Assistant Chief Constable Martin Evans said in a statement. "It centred on historic offending in Telford and Wrekin and ultimately resulted in seven men being jailed for a total of 49 years."

According to the Mirror, social services, teachers and mental health workers knew about the abuse but did not inform the police.