Slovenian Prime Minister Vows to Step Down - Reports

"I'm returning power to your hands, and I'm going to make my resignation to the state council," Cerar said in a statement, quoted on his official Facebook page.
The voting on a railway between Divaca and Koper, worth 1 billion euros ($1.2 billion), was annulled earlier on Wednesday.
This hurdle in the way of the government-led infrastructure overhaul added to the pressure piled on the cabinet by teacher unions ahead of a parliamentary election in June. The prime minister’s resignation could push it forward by several weeks.
