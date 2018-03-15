Slovenian Prime Minister Vows to Step Down - Reports

BELGRADE (Sputnik) - Slovenian Prime Minister Miro Cerar announced Wednesday he would step down after the Supreme Court annulled the results of last year’s referendum on a key government project.

"I'm returning power to your hands, and I'm going to make my resignation to the state council," Cerar said in a statement, quoted on his official Facebook page.

"I took this decision because it is necessary to know what is right and what is wrong. It is about the responsibility I accept and for a decision that any trustworthy politician would take," he added.

The voting on a railway between Divaca and Koper, worth 1 billion euros ($1.2 billion), was annulled earlier on Wednesday.

This hurdle in the way of the government-led infrastructure overhaul added to the pressure piled on the cabinet by teacher unions ahead of a parliamentary election in June. The prime minister’s resignation could push it forward by several weeks.