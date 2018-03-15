Protesters Injured in Clashes Outside Athens Notary Office - Reports

At least five people were wounded on Wednesday in clashes between police and protesters in the center of the Greek capital of Athens, local media reported.

According to the Kathimerini news outlet, the protesters tried to disrupt an auction of foreclosed properties, which was organized in line with Greece's commitment to the European institutions that are taking part in Greece's bailout.

© REUTERS/ Alkis Konstantinidis Molotov Cocktails Thrown at Athens Police During Pension Reform Protests

The protesters were led by the Greek far-left Popular Unity party, led by Panagiotis Lafazanis, the country's former minister of productive reconstruction, the environment, and energy, which was established in response to the Greek government debt crisis.

Strikes against government policies are frequent in Greece since the country's authorities are required to conduct reforms demanded by the European Union and the International Monetary Fund in order to resolve the country’s economic problems. Thus, according to local media, the Greek authorities are expected to sell 10,000 real estate assets in 2018.