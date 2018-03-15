Protesters Injured in Clashes Outside Athens Notary Office - Reports

According to the Kathimerini news outlet, the protesters tried to disrupt an auction of foreclosed properties, which was organized in line with Greece's commitment to the European institutions that are taking part in Greece's bailout.
Strikes against government policies are frequent in Greece since the country's authorities are required to conduct reforms demanded by the European Union and the International Monetary Fund in order to resolve the country’s economic problems. Thus, according to local media, the Greek authorities are expected to sell 10,000 real estate assets in 2018.
