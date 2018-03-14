15,000 Dutch Teachers Reportedly Go on Strike Over Working Conditions (PHOTOS)

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - About 15,000 primary school teachers from three Dutch provinces went on strike demanding higher wages and better working conditions, local media reported Wednesday.

According to the DutchNews media outlet, the strike took place in the Flevoland, North Holland and Utrecht as part of the nationwide campaign launched in 2017.

The teachers criticize the government for failing to meet the shortage of primary school teachers in the country despite the fact that it would toughen in future and call on Amsterdam to spend more money on employment of teachers.

The next strike under the campaign is expected to take place on April 13 in the provinces of Drenthe, Friesland and Groningen.

