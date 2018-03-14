Register
21:28 GMT +314 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Wreaths sent by Turkey to commemorate Russian Ambassador to Turkey Andrei Karlov, at the entrance to Russian Foreign Ministry building in Moscow

    Memorial Week for Remembering Russian Ambassador Karlov to Take Place in Antalya

    © Sputnik/ Vladimir Astapkovich
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 20

    ANKARA (Sputnik) - A memorial week for remembering Russian Ambassador to Turkey Andrey Karlov, who was assassinated in 2016, will take place in the Turkish city of Antalya, Karlov’s charity foundation, which will organize the event, told Sputnik on Wednesday.

    "Within the framework of the planned events, the name of the Russian diplomat will be awarded to one of the central streets of the Demre town, located in the province of Antalya. The authorities of Antalya, in turn, plan to announce the handover of a building, located on this street, to the fund. The Memorial Center of Andrei Karlov is set to be established there," the foundation said.

    READ MORE: Turkey Arrests Exhibition Organizer Over Russian Ambassador Karlov Assassination

    Karlov’s foundation will also cover expenses for the visit of 50 Russian children, who live in a zone with an unfavorable ecological situation, for holidays and treatment in Demre, according to the foundation.

    Andrei Karlov, the Russian Ambassador to Turkey, speaks at a photo exhibition in Ankara on Monday, Dec. 19, 2016, moments before a gunman opened fire on him
    © AP Photo/ Burhan Ozbilici
    Ankara Renames Art Center Hall After Assassinated Russian Ambassador Karlov
    "Within the framework of Andrei Karlov’s days in Antalya, a number of meetings and negotiations of officials and the public are planned, which are designed to promote the progressive development of Russian-Turkish relations. There will be concerts, excursions, designed to familiarize the Russian participants with the culture and traditions of Turkey. In addition, the exhibition 'Andrei Karlov. The Path to Immortality' will be held," the foundation added.

    On December 19, 2016, Karlov was shot by an off-duty Turkish police officer, Mevlut Mert Altintas, at the opening of an art gallery exhibition "Russia from Kaliningrad to Kamchatka through the eyes of a traveler" in Ankara. The attacker was killed at the scene by the police. Though the investigation is still ongoing, the Turkish side has repeatedly voiced suspicions that the Gulen movement, considered by Ankara to be a terrorist organization and accused by the authorities of masterminding the 2016 failed coup attempt in Turkey, is linked to the attack.

    Related:

    Turkey Arrests Exhibition Organizer Over Russian Ambassador Karlov Assassination
    Putin Appoints New Russian Envoy in Turkey 6 Months After Karlov's Assassination
    Turkey Detains Russian Citizen Reportedly Connected With Karlov's Assassin
    Russia Cooperates With Turkey in Ambassador Karlov’s Murder Investigation
    Ankara Renames Art Center Hall After Assassinated Russian Ambassador Karlov
    Ankara to Rename Street After Murdered Ambassador Karlov - Source
    Russian Ambassador's Murderer Collected Data on Karlov Since October - Reports
    Putin Calls Ambassador Karlov’s Murder ‘Assault’ on Russia-Turkey Ties
    Tags:
    memorial event, Andrei Karlov, Turkey, Ankara
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Bali's Waterfalls
    Couple of Adventure Hunters Share Breathtaking Shots of Unique Places
    Russians Did It
    You Know What to Do in Any Odd Situation
    Improvement of the Russian Armed Forces
    Russian Armed Forces: Today and Tomorrow
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok