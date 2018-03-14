Register
21:29 GMT +314 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Members of the emergency services in protective suits work at the site of the grave of Luidmila Skripal, wife of former Russian inteligence officer Sergei Skripal, at London Road Cemetery in Salisbury, Britain, March 10, 2018

    UK Foreign Office Warns Britons of Possible Harassment During Stay in Russia

    © REUTERS/ Peter Nicholls
    Europe
    Get short URL
    104

    LONDON (Sputnik) - The UK Foreign Office on Wednesday warned UK nationals that they may face the possibility of anti-UK sentiment while traveling in Russia in light of heightened political tensions between London and Moscow.

    "Due to heightened political tensions between the UK and Russia, you should be aware of the possibility of anti-British sentiment or harassment at this time," the Foreign Office said in an updated travel advisory.

    "While the British Embassy in Moscow is not aware of any increased difficulties for British people traveling in Russia at this time, you should follow the security and political situation closely and keep up to date with this travel advice," the advisory said.

    La Policía británica cerca de la casa de exespía Serguéi Skripal
    © REUTERS/ Peter Nicholls
    ‘One of the Great Hoaxes’: Skripal Poisoning Evokes ‘Deja Vu’ of Iraq War Run-up - Galloway
    The relations between Russia and the United Kingdom deteriorated drastically over the past two weeks due to the poisoning of ex-officer of Russia's Main Intelligence Directorate (GRU) Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia in the United Kingdom. On Monday, UK Prime Minister Theresa May accused Russia of involvement in the attempted murder, issuing a de-facto ultimatum to Russia to provide an explanation for the incident by the end of Tuesday.

    READ MORE: UK a Priori Blaming Russia in Skripal Case is Business as Usual — Analyst

    The Russian Foreign Ministry refuted all the allegations and delivered a note, requesting a joint investigation into the case, to the UK Foreign Office. The proposal was in fact ignored by the UK leadership, while May announced a package of anti-Russian measures, including the expulsion of the Russian diplomats from the country and suspension of bilateral contacts between London and Moscow.

    Related:

    Lavrov: UK Rejects Russia's Demand on Granting Access to Skripal Case Docs
    Russian Journalist Covering Skripal Case Reveals She Was Threatened in UK
    Ofcom Vows to Review Possible Measures Against RT Over Skripal's Case
    Tags:
    Russian Foreign Ministry, Sergei Skripal, Moscow, Russia, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Bali's Waterfalls
    Couple of Adventure Hunters Share Breathtaking Shots of Unique Places
    Russians Did It
    You Know What to Do in Any Odd Situation
    Improvement of the Russian Armed Forces
    Russian Armed Forces: Today and Tomorrow
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok