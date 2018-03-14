Advocate for Stricter Border Control Banned From UK For “Racist” Activities

British authorities have banned conservative Canadian blogger and non-fiction author Lauren Southern from entering the country for “distributing racist materials” in Luton, provoking an angry reaction on Twitter.

Lauren Southern, a right-wing Youtube personality who advocates stricter border and entry denials for people from non-European cultures, tweeted earlier this week, that the UK Home office had banned her from the country “for ‘racism’”.

They just locked me out and said "au revoir"… Officially banned from UK for "racism".. doing fine though, all the cool people are being banned anyway 😉



Need to gather my thoughts and call family. Interrogation story is pretty crazy though. Will tell it soon. pic.twitter.com/mARtkyZKFm — Lauren Southern (@Lauren_Southern) 12 марта 2018 г.

​Southern also claimed that UK border police detained her in Calais under the UK terrorism act and held her for some time.

Investigated me under schedule 7 (terrorism act) because of alleged racism. At least they let me identify as Pakistani on my report lol. Still being held by police. pic.twitter.com/LhZFK2d8Jh — Lauren Southern (@Lauren_Southern) 12 марта 2018 г.

​The order, later posted by one of her supporters and right-wing commentator Katie Hopkins, stated that a Canadian was banned for her February activities in Luton, UK. She is said to have distributed racist materials. The document stated her “actions while in the United Kingdom present a threat to the fundamental interests of society and to the public policy of the United Kingdom.”

Southern revealed the materials referred to by the police: leaflets reading “Allah is gay,” and “LGBT for Islam UK.” She handed them out alongside British right commentator Caolan Robertson; they presented themselves as LGBT activists.

We are now LGBT activists. Opened this wonderful stall in Luton. This should go down well ☺️ pic.twitter.com/TEjqqy5pye — Caolan Robertson (@CaolanRob) 24 февраля 2018 г.

​The blond Internet celebrity told Breitbart News, “It was for a social experiment video comparing people’s reactions when this statement was applied to different gods.” According to the outlet, she was allegedly threatened with the confiscation and subsequent hacking of her phone if she refused to give up her password. Southern claimed she was asked whether she is a radical and how she felt about running Muslims over with cars.

READ MORE: Norwegian Black Metal Band Stops US Tour Amid Claims of Racism, Islamophobia

The incident caught the attention of commentators on Twitter, who judged the decision and the reaction of the authorities, e.g. Home Secretary Amber Rudd.

Dear @AmberRuddHR — you have detained @Lauren_Southern in Calais and prevented her entering the U.K. She is a Christian Conservative. You have sided with Islamists of Luton. You need to make better decisions ma’am. pic.twitter.com/rpAgSEwLI3 — Katie Hopkins (@KTHopkins) 12 марта 2018 г.

Introduced @Lauren_Southern to @Nigel_Farage We in the UK are outraged and will give Lauren a voice. @AmberRuddHR you’ve got a lot of questions to answer. pic.twitter.com/se9AOb6fjg — Janice Atkinson (@Janice4Brexit) 14 марта 2018 г.

I might not agree some things @Lauren_Southern, @BrittPettibone & @Martin_Sellner say or do. But for the @kent_police @kentpolicedover to detain them under Terrorism act is an abuse of power.



Syed Muzaffar Shah Qadri was welcomed into UK after preaching encouragement for murder. pic.twitter.com/bJCwLlUQYj — Thomas Evans (@ThomasEvansGB) 13 марта 2018 г.

​Commenting on the case, the Home Office told Broadly “Border Force has the power to refuse entry to an individual if it is considered that his or her presence in the UK is not conducive to the public good.”

It’s not her first incident with law enforcement. The Italian coast guard got Southern in May 2017, after the woman tried to block a NGO ship rescuing migrants from North Africa from the sea. She also called “Black Lives Matter movement” a "divisive, violent movement that has fascistic tendencies."