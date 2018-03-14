Register
16:29 GMT +314 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Lauren Southern

    Advocate for Stricter Border Control Banned From UK For “Racist” Activities

    © Photo: Lauren Southern / facebook
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 12

    British authorities have banned conservative Canadian blogger and non-fiction author Lauren Southern from entering the country for “distributing racist materials” in Luton, provoking an angry reaction on Twitter.

    Lauren Southern, a right-wing Youtube personality who advocates stricter border and entry denials for people from non-European cultures, tweeted earlier this week, that the UK Home office had banned her from the country “for ‘racism’”.

    ​Southern also claimed that UK border police detained her in Calais under the UK terrorism act and held her for some time.

    ​The order, later posted by one of her supporters and right-wing commentator Katie Hopkins, stated that a Canadian was banned for her February activities in Luton, UK. She is said to have distributed racist materials. The document stated her “actions while in the United Kingdom present a threat to the fundamental interests of society and to the public policy of the United Kingdom.”
    Southern revealed the materials referred to by the police: leaflets reading “Allah is gay,” and “LGBT for Islam UK.” She handed them out alongside British right commentator Caolan Robertson; they presented themselves as LGBT activists.

    ​The blond Internet celebrity told Breitbart News, “It was for a social experiment video comparing people’s reactions when this statement was applied to different gods.” According to the outlet, she was allegedly threatened with the confiscation and subsequent hacking of her phone if she refused to give up her password. Southern claimed she was asked whether she is a radical and how she felt about running Muslims over with cars.

    READ MORE: Norwegian Black Metal Band Stops US Tour Amid Claims of Racism, Islamophobia

    The incident caught the attention of commentators on Twitter, who judged the decision and the reaction of the authorities, e.g. Home Secretary Amber Rudd.

    ​Commenting on the case, the Home Office told Broadly “Border Force has the power to refuse entry to an individual if it is considered that his or her presence in the UK is not conducive to the public good.”

    It’s not her first incident with law enforcement. The Italian coast guard got Southern in May 2017, after the woman tried to block a NGO ship rescuing migrants from North Africa from the sea. She also called “Black Lives Matter movement” a "divisive, violent movement that has fascistic tendencies."

    Related:

    'N***ers Leave': Historic Site Defaced By Racial Slur, Phallic Symbol (PHOTO)
    LibDem Leader Faces Calls of Racism Over 'Leavers' Comment
    Anti-Racist March in Italian Florence Over Migrant Murder Gather 10,000 People
    WATCH: Cali Woman Goes on Racist Rant After Man Asks Her to Clean Up After Dog
    Back in Spotlight: Transgender Model Sacked Over Racist Rant Wins Labour Role
    Racist Fight at Florida Restaurant Caught on Camera (VIDEO)
    Not White Enough? French Prosecutors Probing Racism Scandal Over New Joan of Arc
    Tags:
    migrants, activist, police, ban, racism, border, Black Lives Matter, Home Office, Calais, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Eastern Ghouta Humanitarian Corridor in Pictures
    Eastern Ghouta Humanitarian Corridor in Pictures
    Russians Did It
    You Know What to Do in Any Odd Situation
    Improvement of the Russian Armed Forces
    Russian Armed Forces: Today and Tomorrow
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok