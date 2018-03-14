UK Calls for Urgent UNSC Meeting on Skripal Case

Earlier, UK Prime Minister Theresa May has claimed that Moscow was "highly likely" behind the poisoning of ex-Russian spy Sergei Skripal. Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova described the accusations as "circus show in the UK's parliament" and Moscow has sent a note to London denying the involvement in the case.

London called for an urgent meeting of the United Nations Security Council to update members on the probe into a nerve agent attack on Sergei Skripal, a former officer of Russia's Main Intelligence Directorate, and his daughter, according to the Foreign Office's Twitter account.

The UK has called for an urgent meeting of the UN Security Council to update Council members on the investigation into the nerve agent attack in Salisbury.

In a separate statement on Wednesday, the EU Council Chief said he was ready to the put the case on agenda of the EU summit i that will be held on March 22-23 in Brussels.

I express my full solidarity with PM @theresa_may in the face of the brutal attack inspired, most likely, by Moscow. I'm ready to put the issue on next week's #EUCO agenda.

​Theresa May on Monday said in an address to the parliament it was "highly likely that Russia was responsible for the act against Sergei and [his daughter] Yulia Skripal," and demanded that Moscow unveils the details of its Novichok nerve agents program to the the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW). She went on to stress London will consider the poisoning as the use of force on the UK territory, if there's no response. May also stressed the UK was prepared to take more extensive measures against Moscow.

Moscow has strongly rejected all accusations and said that such groundless claims were unacceptable. Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has called May's remarks "circus show in the UK's parliament." Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has stressed that Moscow requested to be given access to all the materials of the case, including samples of the mysterious substance. The Russian embassy has also sent the note saying Moscow was not engaged in the incident.