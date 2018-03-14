EU Migrant Quotas Could Result in 'No-Go' Zones in Hungary – Official

The Hungarian government has once again warned of the likely detrimental effects of the European Union's mandatory migrant quotas, which could result in thousands of migrants being resettled in Hungary.

Csaba Dömötör, the Hungarian parliamentary state secretary of the prime minister’s cabinet office, said the introduction of such mandatory quotas would “affect most Hungarian cities and settlements because the quotas also mean distribution within the country,” and implied that such a policy could result in the emergence of “no-go” zones in Hungary.

“We do not want them to lay the foundations of future no-go areas here, there are more than enough of them in Europe,” the Parliamentary State Secretary Csaba Dömötör said during a press conference on 13 March.

The presence of “no-go” zones in other European nations have been disputed by some politicians, with the Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven refuting these claims last week. Meanwhile, German Chancellor Angela Merkel admitted the presence of such areas in Germany last month.

Mr. Dömötör went on to stress the importance of the upcoming parliamentary elections in protecting Hungary from migrants, effectively calling on the electorate to vote for anti-immigration candidates.

“At this point in time we still have the decision in our hands, and the elections of 8 April will be important also for this reason,” he added.

He also slammed opposition PM candidate Gergely Karácsony for meeting with the former Austrian Chancellor Christian Kern on Tuesday, warning that his meeting suggests he supports the quotas and will accept them immediately if he entered office.

Hungary’s anti-immigrant government has often locked horns with the EU over the union’s “open-door” migrant policy. Authorities built a wall in 2015 along the Hungary-Serbia and Hungary-Croatia borders to prevent migrants from entering the country.

PM Orban: Hungarian money should be spent on Hungarians, not on migrants Hungary’s Prime Minister, Viktor Orban, said the European Union has a plan “to accommodate at least 10,000 migrants” in the country. https://t.co/WymoLBQIUL — Vicky (@2tweetaboutit) March 13, 2018​

Although Hungary wasn’t a popular choice for migrants to settle in, it was affected by the Migrant Crisis, with tens of thousands of migrants passing through the country in 2015 alone to reach wealthier EU member states.