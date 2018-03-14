France to Sue Google, Apple Over 'Abusive Trade Practices' - Economy Minister

"I will have Google and Apple taken to the Commercial Court of Paris for abusive trade practices, because I believe that Google and Apple, no matter how powerful they are, cannot treat our start-ups and our developers the way they are doing today. Google and Apple can unilaterally modify contracts with developers, which is unacceptable," Le Maire told the RTL broadcaster.
The minister also expressed hope that the new taxation rules for the revenues of GAFA (Google, Apple, Facebook, Amazon) that the European Commission is expected to present at the end of March would start being implemented in Europe from the beginning of 2019.
The proposal was aimed at tech giants, like Google and Facebook, with revenues above 750 million euros ($928 million) worldwide and with digital revenues in the European Union of at least 10 million euros in a tax year.
