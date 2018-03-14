German Bundestag Re-Elects Merkel as Chancellor

"Angela Merkel received the necessary majority, she was elected chancellor," President of the Bundestag Wolfgang Schaeuble said.
The head of the Christian Democrats got 364 "for" votes from 688 lawmakers in the parliament.
On Tuesday, German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier nominated Merkel for re-election as a chancellor after the day before Christian Democratic Union (CDU) leader Merkel, chairman of the Christian Social Union (CSU) Horst Seehofer and acting co-chair of the Social Democratic Party (SPD) Olaf Scholz signed a coalition agreement and the government was finally formed in Germany.
The formation of the government became possible after Merkel's CDU / CSU alliance and the Social Democratic Party of Germany (SPD) have completed the talks and achieved a deal on forming the coalition.
In December 2017, despite the SPD's previous unwillingness to form the Grand Coalition with Chancellor Angela Merkel's ruling conservative alliance between the Christian Democratic Union of Germany (CDU) and the Christian Social Union (CSU), sides entered coalition talks.
During its parliamentary election win in Germany on September 24, 2017, Merkel's CDU/CSU alliance obtained 33 percent of votes and secured 246 seats in the parliament, failing to secure an absolute majority. The SPD came second with 20.5 percent of the vote and 153 seats, while third place went to the Free Democratic Party, which got 10.7 percent and 80 seats.
