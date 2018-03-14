Russia to Respond to London's Illegal Moves Against Russian Media - Kremlin

The UK's TV regulator sent a letter to RT on Tuesday stating it would review the broadcaster's license in Britain if Russia was found to be engaged in the poisoning of former Russian spy Sergei Skripal.

"Any illegal actions against any Russian news outlet in the UK will lead to a response on the principle of reciprocity," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday, adding that those will be steps that are consistent with Russia's interests.

The Kremlin reaction follows harsh criticism from Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, who on Tuesday said "no British mass media outlet will be allowed to work in Russia if the UK authorities close RT."

The UK's Office of Communications (Ofcom) pledged to carry out our "independent fit and a proper assessment" and decide whether RT should operate in Britain.

The move followed the call by Labour MP Chris Bryan on Monday to prevent the Russian broadcaster from working in the UK, with Prime Minister Theresa May promising to keep lawmakers updated on the fate of the Russian media outlet.

On the same day, Theresa May addressed parliament on the issue of the so-called Skripal case — the poisoning of Sergei Skripal, a former officer of Russia's Main Intelligence Directorate (GRU), as well as his daughter in the London suburb. In her speech, May claimed Moscow was "highly likely" to be responsible for the incident and said "extensive further measures" against Moscow would be announced later in the week.

Moscow has sent a note to the UK Foreign Office denying involvement in the poisoning. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has also announced Russia had officially requested samples of the suspicious substance and access to all the documents regarding the case, stressing that Skripal's daughter, Yulia, was a Russian citizen, but the UK had turned down the request.

The Skripal scandal is developing amid consistently growing pressure on Russian media outlets in Europe and the US. The European Parliament has labeled RT and Sputnik tools of the warfare the Russian government wages against the Western states. US authorities have also forced RT to register as foreign agent.