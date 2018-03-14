Mogherini: Trump-Kim Summit Could Resolve Korean Nuclear Issue

BRUSSELS (Sputnik) - The possible meeting between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and President Donald Trump may contribute to the diplomatic solution of the Korean peninsula’s nuclear issue, EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini said.

“President Trump’s potential readiness to accept the invitation to a summit by May represents another possible element of a breakthrough toward the diplomatic solution,” Mogherini said at the European Parliament plenary session on Tuesday.

The EU foreign policy chief also highlighted the importance of the international community’s efforts toward the settlement of the situation in the Korean peninsula.

On Thursday, US President Donald Trump accepted the invitation to meet with Kim by the end of May after months of heightened tensions and exchanges of frequent military threats between the two leaders. South Korean media reported on Monday, citing a source at the South Korean presidential administration that the North Korean leader had expressed his willingness to sign a peace agreement with the United States as well as to establish diplomatic relations between the two countries.

“The situation in the Korean peninsula could turn from a potential catastrophe into a demonstration of the power of multinational diplomacy,” Mogherini said.

On March 5-6, South Korea’s high-ranking delegation visited North Korea, where it held a meeting with the country's leader. After the delegation's return, the South Korean presidential office announced that Seoul and Pyongyang had reached a historic agreement on holding the third ever summit of the countries’ leaders in late April. Additionally, North Korea expressed a willingness to hold talks with the United States, as well as to pause all nuclear tests and missile launches during the negotiations.