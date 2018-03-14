Mogherini: Trump-Kim Summit Could Resolve Korean Nuclear Issue

“President Trump’s potential readiness to accept the invitation to a summit by May represents another possible element of a breakthrough toward the diplomatic solution,” Mogherini said at the European Parliament plenary session on Tuesday.
The EU foreign policy chief also highlighted the importance of the international community’s efforts toward the settlement of the situation in the Korean peninsula.
“The situation in the Korean peninsula could turn from a potential catastrophe into a demonstration of the power of multinational diplomacy,” Mogherini said.
On March 5-6, South Korea’s high-ranking delegation visited North Korea, where it held a meeting with the country's leader. After the delegation's return, the South Korean presidential office announced that Seoul and Pyongyang had reached a historic agreement on holding the third ever summit of the countries’ leaders in late April. Additionally, North Korea expressed a willingness to hold talks with the United States, as well as to pause all nuclear tests and missile launches during the negotiations.
