'Extremely Worrying': OPCW Chief Says Salisbury Incident Demands Investigation

"DG [Director General Ahmet] Uzumcu told @OPCW's Executive Council in The Hague just now, on the Salisbury incident, that: ‘it is extremely worrying that chemical agents are still being used to harm people. Those found responsible for this must be held accountable for their actions," Wilson said in a tweet.
Earlier in March, former Russian intelligence officer Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia were found unconscious on a bench at a shopping center in Salisbury, Wiltshire. They are receiving medical treatment for what appears to be exposure to a chemical substance.
On Monday, UK prime minister said that Russia was "highly likely" responsible for the Salisbury incident. According to Theresa May, they were poisoned with a Novichok class military-grade nerve agent, which was developed by Russia.
Russian President Vladimir Putin, in turn, said that the United Kingdom should figure things out on its own before discussing the incident with Russia.
In 2006, Skripal was sentenced in Russia to 13 years in prison for cooperating with the UK Secret Intelligence Service MI-6 and disclosing the names of Russian intelligence agents working undercover in Europe. Skripal was granted asylum in the United Kingdom after a US-Russia spy exchange in 2010.
