20:40 GMT +313 March 2018
    Share The Love, Not Hate, After Rise in Vote Leave Racist Attacks

    Backlash Against Anti-Muslim Poster Inciting Violence Goes Viral in UK

    The #LoveAMuslimDay poster is trending online while Britain's counter terrorism police investigate anonymous letters calling for a "Punish a Muslim Day."

    In response to an anti-Muslim letter calling for points to be awarded for carrying out violent acts, many social media users are tweeting #loveamuslimday "because we believe in spreading love, not hatred," one twitter user posted.

    People living in East London, Bradford, Leicester, Cardiff and Sheffield have reported receiving the letters printed on A4 paper detailing a points system for awarding different acts of violence specifically targeting Muslims living in Britain. The letter details each action and reward; pulling a hijab is 25 points, throwing acid is 50.

    The "love a Muslim" poster also features a reward system including 10 points for smiling at a Muslim to 2,500 points for buying a Muslim family a Hajj package.

    Meanwhile four Muslim Labour MPs have been sent suspicious packages in the last 48 hours, including the letter advocating violence against Muslims. They were sent to: Rupa Huq, MP for Ealing Central and Acton, Rushanara Ali, MP for Bethnal Green and Bow, Mohammad Yasin, MP for Bedford and Afzal Khan, MP for Manchester Gorton.

    READ MORE: London Police Investigating 2nd Suspicious Package in Parliament in Two Days

    Rupa Huq told London newspaper the Guardian that the envelope contained a "sticky substance" described by police as "low-level noxious" and a member of her team was taken to the hospital as a precaution for opening the letter.

    A Westminster parliamentary spokesperson confirmed four packages had been sent to the Norman Shaw north building and police were investigating the latest package. "This is further to the two items investigated yesterday, both of which were found to be non-harmful. The police are investigating the content of the letters to identify any potential link." London's Metropolitan Police confirmed officers were called to investigate a suspicious package at Norman Shaw buildings and inquiries were continuing.

