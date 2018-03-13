Backlash Against Anti-Muslim Poster Inciting Violence Goes Viral in UK

In response to an anti-Muslim letter calling for points to be awarded for carrying out violent acts, many social media users are tweeting #loveamuslimday "because we believe in spreading love, not hatred," one twitter user posted.

People living in East London, Bradford, Leicester, Cardiff and Sheffield have reported receiving the letters printed on A4 paper detailing a points system for awarding different acts of violence specifically targeting Muslims living in Britain. The letter details each action and reward; pulling a hijab is 25 points, throwing acid is 50.

Counter-terrorism officers launch investigation after West Yorkshire Police discover 'Punish a Muslim Day' letters https://t.co/YVeEDJO3ZQ — Dr Imran Awan (@DrImranAwan) March 10, 2018

We are liaising with police on this. If you receive one of these letters, try not to handle it as much as possible for evidential purposes. Keep the envelope as well which is useful for police.



‘Punish a Muslim Day’ letter distributed in London https://t.co/PbMO5D8wrV pic.twitter.com/gFMPfZVEtp — TellMAMAUK (@TellMamaUK) March 9, 2018

The "love a Muslim" poster also features a reward system including 10 points for smiling at a Muslim to 2,500 points for buying a Muslim family a Hajj package.

Lovely counter response to the hateful letters. #LoveAMuslimDay letters are now out. This deserves more attention 💛 pic.twitter.com/3SQYkcCDZz — Rowaida Abdelaziz (@Rowaida_Abdel) March 12, 2018

British Muslims urging others to respond to 'Punish a Muslim Day' letters with love instead, calling for it to be #LoveAMuslimDay instead



I can't afford to send anyone to Mecca but I'll buy a Muslim colleague a coffee 😉https://t.co/ZG9IMmXgWZ — Sunny Hundal (@sunny_hundal) March 12, 2018

They throw hate at us, we throw back mercy & love. #loveamuslimday pic.twitter.com/p8HijGIdtA — Ali dawah (@AliDawow) March 11, 2018

That's why to the faces of hate I say on 3rd April it's #LoveAMuslimDay



I'm tired of living in constant fear all the time. The original letter freaks me out big time and I fear for my loved ones' safety. But instead, we spread love & acceptance because they always win. Always. — a-hizzle (@mynameisnotasia) March 13, 2018

Meanwhile four Muslim Labour MPs have been sent suspicious packages in the last 48 hours, including the letter advocating violence against Muslims. They were sent to: Rupa Huq, MP for Ealing Central and Acton, Rushanara Ali, MP for Bethnal Green and Bow, Mohammad Yasin, MP for Bedford and Afzal Khan, MP for Manchester Gorton.

Rupa Huq told London newspaper the Guardian that the envelope contained a "sticky substance" described by police as "low-level noxious" and a member of her team was taken to the hospital as a precaution for opening the letter.

Thanks for concern after suspect package received at my Commons Office. My staff have had the all-clear apart from one who is being checked out at hospital as he handled the irritant substance. Totally unacceptable for Muslim MPs to face this — just done a BBC interview on it. pic.twitter.com/wrIgE1cYdR — Rupa Huq MP (@RupaHuq) March 13, 2018

A Westminster parliamentary spokesperson confirmed four packages had been sent to the Norman Shaw north building and police were investigating the latest package. "This is further to the two items investigated yesterday, both of which were found to be non-harmful. The police are investigating the content of the letters to identify any potential link." London's Metropolitan Police confirmed officers were called to investigate a suspicious package at Norman Shaw buildings and inquiries were continuing.