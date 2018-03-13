Register
13 March 2018
    Officials in protective suit check their equipment before repositioning the forensic tent, covering the bench where Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia were found, in the centre of Salisbury, Britain, March 8, 2018

    UK TV Regulator 'May Review' RT's License Amid Skripal Scandal

    The OFCOM regulator is set to consider whether the TV channel is "fit and proper" to have a UK license in case Russia is found to be involved in the poisoning of ex-spy Sergei Skripal.

    RT has received a letter stating that the regulator will consider the "implications for RT’s broadcast licenses" following UK Prime Minister Theresa May's speech before parliament.

    OFCOM stated: "The letter to RT said that we would carry out our independent fit and proper assessment on an expedited basis, and we would write to RT again shortly setting out details of our process."

    UK PM Theresa May said it was "highly likely that Russia was responsible for the act against Sergei and [his daughter] Yulia Skripal," adding that Moscow had until Tuesday to reveal the details of its Novichok nerve agents program to the the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW). 

    May also stated London will consider the poisoning as the use of force on its territory if Moscow doesn't respond.

    Stand of the Sputnik news agency, news websites and radio broadcast service. File photo
    IFJ Says 'Unfair' to Hold Sputnik, RT Responsible for Ending Bloodshed in Syria
    After the speech, Labour MP Chris Bryan asked May if it was possible to stop "broadcasting its propaganda" in the United Kingdom. May then replied that the "further measures" against the channel will be announced later in the week.

    RT has been under pressure for its critical and alternative news coverage in Europe and the United States. In the United States, the broadcaster had to register as a foreign agent in 2017 at the demand of the Department of Justice. In 2016, the European Parliament passed a resolution stated that Moscow was waging an information war, using such news outlets as RT and Sputnik.

    Ofcom, RT, Theresa May, Russia, United Kingdom
