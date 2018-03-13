Register
19:08 GMT +313 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    People board an underground Tube train at Oxford Circus underground station in London. (File)

    London Bans Metro Advert Attempting to Lure UK Businesses to France Post-Brexit

    © AP Photo/ Sang Tan
    Europe
    Get short URL
    1 0 0

    The consequences of Brexit on UK businesses are likely to be profound, especially in the event of a “hard Brexit”, as the absence of a bespoke EU-UK trade deal or transition period will further unsettle businesses operating in either market.

    A French advertising campaign which aimed to lure UK businesses to France post-Brexit has been banned by Transport for London (TfL) after it was deemed likely to cause "public controversy or sensitivity."

    "If you didn't vote for Brexit or it's not right for your business, why not vote with your feet and open an office, or settle a production unit, in Normandy," the advert reads.

    The advertising campaign was created by Normandy Development Agency and featured a fictional newspaper called The Normandy Times, which mockingly called on entrepreneurs "allergic to post-Brexit tariffs" to move their businesses to the region of Normandy in northern France.

    Hervé Morin, the president of the Normandy region, criticized the TfL's decision to ban the advert and highlighted the transport body's "lack of humor."

    ​The adverse effects of a "no deal" Brexit scenario were outlined by a report jointly published on Monday by multinational law firm Clifford Chance LLP and Oliver Wyman management consultants, estimating that such an exit could cost UK and EU companies over US$80 billion a year in "tariff and non-tariff trade barriers."

    Brexit negotiations are ongoing, with arrangements for a number of key matters — such as the issue of the Northern Ireland's border — yet to be agreed and finalized.

    President of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker recently warned that the UK would come to regret its decision to leave the EU and said "cherry-picking is not going to be possible" in the UK's trade relationship with the EU.

    Related:

    Brexit May Cost UK, EU Firms Over $80Bln Per Year - Report
    'No Deal' Brexit Scenario Could Cost EU, UK Businesses Over US$80 Billion
    Brexit of Secondary Importance to Business Planning - CC Leader
    'It's Bound to Be an Awkward Situation' - British Explorer on Brexit
    Tags:
    Brexit, Transport for London (TfL), United Kingdom, France
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Eastern Ghouta Humanitarian Corridor in Pictures
    Eastern Ghouta Humanitarian Corridor in Pictures
    So They Finally Met
    Can't Wait to See You
    Improvement of the Russian Armed Forces
    Russian Armed Forces: Today and Tomorrow
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok