London Police Investigating 2nd Suspicious Package in Parliament in Two Days

On Monday, London police said that suspicious package found earlier that day in the UK parliament had no hazardous substances inside.
"Police were called at 09:49 hours on Tuesday, 13 March to reports of a suspicious package at Norman Shaw Buildings, Victoria Embankment, Westminster. Specialist officers have been called and the package will be assessed. No reported injuries. Enquiries continue," the police said.
Just a month ago, London police were examining a suspicious package containing white powder, which was delivered to the UK Houses of Parliament, and later found not harmful.
