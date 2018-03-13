London Police Investigating 2nd Suspicious Package in Parliament in Two Days

LONDON (Sputnik) - A suspicious package has been delivered to one of the UK parliament buildings on Tuesday, London police told Sputnik.

On Monday, London police said that suspicious package found earlier that day in the UK parliament had no hazardous substances inside.

"Police were called at 09:49 hours on Tuesday, 13 March to reports of a suspicious package at Norman Shaw Buildings, Victoria Embankment, Westminster. Specialist officers have been called and the package will be assessed. No reported injuries. Enquiries continue," the police said.

© AFP 2018/ acquelyn Martin White House on Lockdown Over Suspicious Package

This comes as on Monday the parliament was cordoned off after the reports of a suspicious substance found in a package sent to an MP's office. The police were called and two persons hospitalized as a "precaution."

Just a month ago, London police were examining a suspicious package containing white powder, which was delivered to the UK Houses of Parliament, and later found not harmful.