Register
15:04 GMT +313 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    People outside a mosque after it was destroyed by a fire in Berlin, Germany, March 11, 2018

    Kurdish Youth Group in Germany Vows to Turn Europe Into 'Rubble and Ash'

    © REUTERS/ Axel Schmidt
    Europe
    Get short URL
    5116

    It seems that Germany may face the consequences of Turkey's ongoing military operation against the Kurdish YPG militia in Syria’s northwestern Afrin region.

    Citing the Turkish military's Operation Olive Branch in Syria's Afrin, a Germany-based left-wing Kurdish youth group has threatened to turn European streets into "rubble and ash," according to Deutsche Welle.

    The warning came after pro-Kurdish protesters clashed with police across Germany late last week, which prompted Ankara to urge Berlin to take measures to protect Turkish citizens living in Germany.

    READ MORE: Erdogan Must Go: As Kurds Turn to Damascus, Turkey's Op Loses Relevance

    Last Friday, German media reported that unidentified assailants set a mosque on fire in the southwestern town of Lauffen am Neckar in Baden-Württemberg.

    The arson was followed by a similar incident in Berlin's northern borough of Reinickendorf, where a mosque and a Turkish cultural center were set ablaze on Sunday.

    READ MORE: German Police Launch Inquiry Into Mosque Attack They Claim is Attempted Murder

    A general view shows the Syrian Kurdish enclave of Afrin
    © AFP 2018/ DELIL SOULEIMAN
    Syrian Kurdish YPG Denies Damascus' Joining Battle in Afrin Against Turkey
    Meanwhile, Turkish Deputy Prime Minister Bekir Bozdag has told reporters that German Ambassador to Ankara Martin Erdmann was summoned to the Turkish Foreign Ministry in connection with the mosque attacks.

    The Turkish Armed Forces launched Operation Olive Branch on January 20. The goal is to clamp down on Kurdish forces in Afrin, an area in northern Syria which is controlled by the US-backed Kurdish YPG forces. The YPG is considered by Ankara to be an affiliate of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), blacklisted by Turkey as a terrorist organization.

    Related:

    Kurdish YPG Reports Repelling Turkish Forces Attack in Syrian Afrin
    Syrian Democratic Forces Sending Fighters to Afrin to Help YPG Fight Turks
    Turkish PM Confirms Cutting Off Kurdish YPG Militia From Border With Syria
    YPG Official Rep: Syria Should Close Airspace for Turkish Jets
    Tags:
    measures, mosque, citizens, military, Operation Olive Branch, Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG), Germany
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Eastern Ghouta Humanitarian Corridor in Pictures
    Eastern Ghouta Humanitarian Corridor in Pictures
    15-Day Countdown
    15-Day Countdown
    Improvement of the Russian Armed Forces
    Russian Armed Forces: Today and Tomorrow
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok