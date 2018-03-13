Turkey Issues Protest Over Attack on Berlin Mosque - Reports

German Ambassador to Ankara Martin Erdmann was summoned to the Turkish Foreign Ministry on Monday in connection with attacks on mosques in Germany, Turkish Deputy Prime Minister Bekir Bozdag said.

"We witness the Islamophobes and members of the PKK [the Turkish Kurdistan Workers' Party banned in Turkey] attacking mosques and our citizens. We are very concerned about that. Today the German ambassador in Ankara was summoned to the Turkish Foreign Ministry, where he was given a note and received the necessary warnings," Bozdag told reporters.

© AP Photo/ Michael Sohn WATCH Turkish Mosque in Berlin Set Ablaze in Alleged Arson Attack

According to Bozdag, Ankara is asking the German government to take measures to protect Turkish citizens living in Germany

German media earlier reported that unidentified assailants last Friday set a mosque on fire in the town of Lauffen am Neckar in Baden-Württemberg.

A similar incident occurred on Sunday in Berlin's northern borough of Reinickendorf, where a mosque and a Turkish cultural center were set ablaze.