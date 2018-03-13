Turkey Issues Protest Over Attack on Berlin Mosque - Reports

"We witness the Islamophobes and members of the PKK [the Turkish Kurdistan Workers' Party banned in Turkey] attacking mosques and our citizens. We are very concerned about that. Today the German ambassador in Ankara was summoned to the Turkish Foreign Ministry, where he was given a note and received the necessary warnings," Bozdag told reporters.
German media earlier reported that unidentified assailants last Friday set a mosque on fire in the town of Lauffen am Neckar in Baden-Württemberg.
A similar incident occurred on Sunday in Berlin's northern borough of Reinickendorf, where a mosque and a Turkish cultural center were set ablaze.
