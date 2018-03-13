Register
06:41 GMT +313 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Russia Today channel

    Ofcom Vows to Review Possible Measures Against RT Over Skripal's Case

    © Sputnik/ Evgeny Biyatov
    Europe
    Get short URL
    406

    LONDON (Sputnik) - The UK Office of Communications (Ofcom) will review possible measures against RT broadcaster in relation to the suspected poisoning of former officer of Main Intelligence Directorate (GRU) Sergei Skripal after UK Prime Minister Theresa May’s speech at the Parliament on Wednesday, the regulator said in a statement on Monday.

    "The Russian news channel RT broadcasts in the UK under licences issued by Ofcom as the broadcasting regulator … We have heard the Prime Minister’s statement in the House of Commons this afternoon and we await her further statement on Wednesday. We will then consider the implications for RT’s broadcast licences," the statement read.

    On Monday, several UK parliament members called on the government to impose restrictive measures on RT, including revocation of its broadcasting license in the country. May did not respond directly to these proposals, but noted that she would discuss the measures against Russia with the Parliament on Wednesday.

    Sputnik news
    © Sputnik/
    'Dangerous Precedent': UK Lawmaker Blasts Parliament Report on Sputnik, RT
    Earlier in the day, May said that Russia was "highly likely" responsible for suspected poisoning of Skripal, who reportedly also served as an agent for the UK secret intelligence service MI6. May said that the substance, used in the poisoning of Skripal, was identified as a military-grade nerve agent of the so-called Novichok group developed in Russia. Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman Maria Zakharova called May's remarks a "circus show."

    The National Security Council (NSC) is scheduled to hold a meeting on the Skripal case on Wednesday, after which May will tell the Parliament about the planned measures against Russia in respect to the case.

    Skripal and his daughter Yulia were found unconscious last week on a bench at a shopping center in Salisbury. Both of them remain in critical condition and are being treated for suspected exposure to a chemical.

    Related:

    Russian FM: UK Using Skripal Case to Undermine Soccer World Cup in Russia
    Stoltenberg: Former Spy Skripal’s Poisoning ‘of Great Concern to NATO’
    Putin on Skripal Case: UK Should Sort It Out Itself, Then We Will Talk
    2018 FIFA World Cup Organizer Says UK Mustn't Politicize Skripal Poisoning Case
    UK MP Claims Skripal Poisoning Looks Like 'State-Sponsored Attempted Murder'
    Tags:
    license, measures, broadcasting, Ofcom, RT, Sergei Skripal, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    100th Anniversary of Moving the Capital from St. Petersburg to Moscow
    100th Anniversary of Moving the Capital From St. Petersburg to Moscow
    15-Day Countdown
    15-Day Countdown
    Improvement of the Russian Armed Forces
    Russian Armed Forces: Today and Tomorrow
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok