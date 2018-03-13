Register
04:36 GMT +313 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg speaks during a media conference at NATO headquarters in Brussels on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017

    Stoltenberg: Former Spy Skripal’s Poisoning ‘of Great Concern to NATO’

    © AP Photo/ Virginia Mayo
    Europe
    Get short URL
    13110

    NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg announced on Monday that the military alliance was cooperating with the British government over the investigation into the poisoning of Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia. London has blamed the poisoning on Russia.

    "The United Kingdom has concluded that Sergei Skripal and his daughter were poisoned with a military-grade nerve agent of a type developed by Russia. And Prime Minister Theresa May stated today that it is highly likely that Russia was responsible for the act," Stoltenberg said in a statement.

    Theresa May speaking in the UK's parliament. File photo.
    © Flickr/ UK Parliament
    Moscow Calls May's Claims About Russian Trace in Ex-Spy's Poisoning 'Circus Show'

    "The use of any nerve agent is horrendous and completely unacceptable. The UK is a highly valued ally and this incident is of great concern to NATO. NATO is in touch with the UK authorities on this issue."

    Article 5 of NATO's charter, the collective security tenet, stipulates that "an armed attack against one or more [NATO member states] shall be considered an attack against them all."

    Stoltenberg did not comment on Article 5.

    Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond attends the Marr Show at the BBC in London, March 11, 2018
    © REUTERS/ Jeff Overs/BBC
    UK Chancellor Doesn't Want to Return Russian Businessmen $1.1Mln in Donations Amid Ex-Spy Case

    On Tuesday, Sergei and Yulia were found unconscious on a park bench in Salisbury, the town Sergei lived in. They were rushed to the hospital, where it was revealed that they had been exposed to an "unknown substance." Sergei and Yulia are comatose and in critical condition at the time of this writing.

    Scotland Yard reported that the substance was a military-grade nerve agent called Novichok, developed in the Soviet Union. "It is now clear that Mr. Skripal and his daughter were poisoned with a military-grade nerve agent of a type developed by Russia," May told the House of Commons on Sunday.

    "The government has concluded that it is highly likely that Russia was responsible for the act against Sergei and Yulia Skripal." May added that she had summoned the Russian ambassador and demanded an explanation from Moscow. "Either this was a direct act by the Russian state against our country or the Russian government lost control of its… nerve agent and allowed it to get into the hands of others."

    Secretary of State Rex Tillerson gestures during a interview with the Associated Press at the State Department in Washington, Friday, Jan. 5, 2018
    © AP Photo/ Pablo Martinez Monsivais
    Tillerson: Russian Ex-Spy's Poisoning 'Will Trigger a Response'

    "Should there be no credible response, we will conclude that this action amounts to an unlawful use of force by the Russian state against the United Kingdom and I will come back to this House and set out the full range of measures we will take in response," May told the House of Commons.

    US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson echoed May's assessment Monday evening. He said that the poisoning "clearly came from Russia" and that it "will trigger a response." He did not specify what sort of response.

    The Russian government has denied responsibility for the incident and offered to cooperate with the British investigation. "Unfortunately, I cannot give you any comments because we do not have any information," said Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov. "But, in fact, these accusations'were not long in coming,' as we say in Russia."

    Police officers stand guard outside the home of Sergei Skripal in Salisbury, Britain, March 8, 2018
    © REUTERS/ Peter Nicholls
    UK Police Say Identified Hundreds of Witnesses in Russian ex-Spy Poisoning Case

    Dmitry Kiselyov, the host of news analysis show Vesti Nedeli on the state-owned Russia-1 channel, speculated that the Novichok may have also come from the British Ministry of Defense's chemical weapons research laboratory in Porton Down, about six miles away from Salisbury.

    Skripal was a Russian military colonel and intelligence agent who changed sides to spy on the Russian military for British intelligence agency MI6. He was exposed by Russian authorities in 2004 and sentenced to 13 years in prison in 2006. Skripal was released as part of a spy exchange between Russia and the US in 2010, whereupon he moved to Salisbury.

    Related:

    Putin on Skripal Case: UK Should Sort It Out Itself, Then We Will Talk
    2018 FIFA World Cup Organizer Says UK Mustn't Politicize Skripal Poisoning Case
    UK MP Claims Skripal Poisoning Looks Like 'State-Sponsored Attempted Murder'
    Skripal Provided MI6 With Entire Telephone Directory of Russia's GRU – Reports
    UK Media Manipulates Facts Calling Skripal 'Russian Agent' - Russian Embassy
    Tags:
    international incident, nerve agent, chemical weapons, assassination, poisoning, Poisoning of Sergei Skripal, NATO, MI6, Dmitry Kiselyov, Dmitry Peskov, Yulia Skripal, Sergei Skripal, Theresa May, Jens Stoltenberg, Russia, Salisbury, England, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    100th Anniversary of Moving the Capital from St. Petersburg to Moscow
    100th Anniversary of Moving the Capital From St. Petersburg to Moscow
    15-Day Countdown
    15-Day Countdown
    Improvement of the Russian Armed Forces
    Russian Armed Forces: Today and Tomorrow
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok