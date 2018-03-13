Register
02:32 GMT +313 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    A man walks past a mural from the loyalist terror group the Ulster Volunteer Force in Belfast, Northern Ireland, Thursday, May, 3, 2007.

    Vigilante ‘Punishment’ Attacks in Northern Ireland Up 60 Percent in Four Years

    © AP Photo/ Peter Morrison
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 30

    Paramilitary “punishment” violence in Northern Ireland has been steadily surging upwards since 2013, with a 60 percent increase in dissident and loyalist-related “punishment” violence over the past four years.

    The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) revealed Monday that such politically motivated beatings and shootings had increased from 64 incidents in 2013 to 101 in 2017.

    A police officer checks vehicles in South Belfast, Northern Ireland. File photo
    © AP Photo/ Peter Morrison
    Booby Trap Explosion Sets Police Officer's Car on Fire in N Ireland - Reports

    Most of the shooting attacks were carried out by the descendant organizations of the Irish Republican Army (IRA), a Catholic insurgent group who waged an urban guerrilla war against the British government in favor of a united Irish republic after the 1922 peace treaty separating Northern Ireland from the newly independent Irish Free State. Twenty-four of 27 shooting attacks were conducted by the Real IRA, Continuity IRA and other republican splinter groups.

    The IRA attacks in question are called "punishment" attacks because they typically target members of the attackers' own community who have engaged in alleged criminal or antisocial behavior. Those attacked are often accused of crimes such as drug dealing or car theft.

    The number of punishment beatings also went up, from four in 2013 to 17 in 2017, a 325 percent increase.

    British Prime Minister Theresa May speaks during a media conference with European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker at EU headquarters in Brussels on Friday, Dec. 8, 2017.
    © AP Photo/ Virginia Mayo
    UK's May Stresses Need to Abstain From Hard Border Between UK, Ireland

    On the other side of the coin are Protestant Ulster unionist paramilitaries who wish for Northern Ireland to remain part of the UK. Groups like the Ulster Volunteer Force and Ulster Defence Association conducted 34 punishment beatings in 2013 and 57 in 2017.

    PSNI Chief Constable George Hamilton added that in some instances, families would drug victims beforehand to dull the pain of the vigilante beating or shooting they were to receive. "By colluding in this they [the parents] are hoping to negotiate less severe beatings or shootings. There is something madly wrong with society whenever parents even countenance doing that with their own children," he told The Guardian.

    He added that mistrust for the Northern Irish government was driving these communities to use paramilitary groups to dispense vigilante justice. "You have a culture of lawlessness and fear in some of these communities where the victims know who is shooting them; the parent knows who is shooting their child," Hamilton said. "Sometimes parents are negotiating with these thugs to take the kid to certain places by arrangement."

    A family group walk past a UK Independence Party (UKIP) campaign poster for their candidate UKIP Leader Paul Nuttall following the result of the by-election for the Stoke-on-Trent Central constituency in Stoke-on-Trent, central England on February 24, 2017 which returned a victory for the Labour Party candidate
    © AFP 2018/ OLI SCARFF
    European Commission Must Not Be Allowed to Annex Northern Ireland - UKIP Leader

    He went on to add that the paramilitaries were good at covering their tracks and that victims rarely cooperated with police investigations.

    Northern Ireland's Commissioner for Children and Young People Koulla Yiasouma added that most victims of the attacks were young men, with some being children. "Through talking with young people affected by this, I know their reality of life is often that of fear, poverty, intimidation, substance abuse or addiction, mental [illness] and a lack of confidence in their police and other statutory services — these are some of the most vulnerable children in our society," she told Belfast Live.

    "Communities that are terrorized by these assaults are the ones that are facing deep and complex issues and whilst it may take time to address, the behavior of these criminal gangs must end immediately."

    A journalist waits in the rain outside Stormont Castle in Belfast, Northern Ireland June 29, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ Clodagh Kilcoyne
    European Council President Tusk Warns of Hard Border in Ireland After Brexit

    During the Troubles, the low-level guerrilla war that raged in Northern Ireland from the late 1960s to the late 1990s, such punishment attacks were a common tactic to enforce law and order in Northern Ireland. The IRA shot approximately 2,500 people as punishment for alleged antisocial behavior and beat an untold number of others.

    The Troubles ended with the 1998 Good Friday Agreement, which, while it kept Northern Ireland in the United Kingdom, increased its independence from London. Another agreement, the St. Andrew's Agreement of 2006, proclaimed the PSNI as the sole policing body of Northern Ireland.

    Related:

    'Britain Will Never Agree on Dividing Northern Ireland From the UK' - Economist
    Boris Johnson Warns Theresa May Against Focus On 'No Border' With Ireland
    Northern Ireland Facing Epidemic of Suicide
    'Nobody Wants to Go Back to War': Remembering Northern Ireland's Darkest Moment
    Ex-Party Leader on N Ireland Issue: UK's May Should Stop 'Pussyfooting Around'
    Tags:
    punishment, paramilitaries, vigilante justice, the Troubles, Ulster Volunteer Force, Irish Republican Army (IRA), Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI), Koulla Yiasouma, George Hamilton, Ulster, United Kingdom, Northern Ireland
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    100th Anniversary of Moving the Capital from St. Petersburg to Moscow
    100th Anniversary of Moving the Capital From St. Petersburg to Moscow
    15-Day Countdown
    15-Day Countdown
    Improvement of the Russian Armed Forces
    Russian Armed Forces: Today and Tomorrow
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok