Register
00:28 GMT +313 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    A demonstrator carries a Union Jack and a European Union flag as the EU's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier visits Downing Street in London, Britain

    Brexit May Cost UK, EU Firms Over $80Bln Per Year - Report

    © REUTERS/ Hannah Mckay/File
    Europe
    Get short URL
    1 0 0

    LONDON (Sputnik) - The cost of Brexit for the United Kingdom's and EU firms might amount to 58 billion pounds (about $80.6 billion) per year if a new trade deal is not negotiated, a report prepared by the Oliver Wyman consulting firm and Clifford Chance law firm said on Monday.

    The report by the two firms assessed the impact of new tariff and non-tariff barriers that might be imposed on trade between the union and the United Kingdom post-Brexit.

    "The annual direct (or "red tape") cost of WTO [World Trade Organization] tariff and non-tariff barriers is estimated to total around £27 billion for UK firms (or equivalent to 1.5 percent of GVA [Gross Value Added]) and around £31 billion for EU27 firms (or equivalent to 0.4 percent of GVA) after initial steps to mitigate the impacts have been taken," the report read.

    READ MORE: Brexit Echoes: 'Dreadful' Predictions of Those Opposed to Slave Trade Abolition

    According to the report, about 70 percent of the aggregate cost will split among five sectors in the United Kingdom: financial services, agriculture, the food industry, consumer goods, and the chemical industry.

    City of London
    CC BY 2.0 / grassrootsgroundswell
    Brexit of Secondary Importance to Business Planning - CC Leader
    With regard to the European Union, aerospace, automotive, chemical industry, metals, and mining sectors are expected to become most vulnerable to Brexit effects, according to the report.

    Meanwhile, London and Brussels can reduce the cost of Brexit for their firms if the two parties negotiate a new customs agreement that would have a lot in common with the existing EU Customs Union.

    "[The new agreement] would likely reduce the UK direct costs to £17 billion (equivalent to 1.0 percent of GVA) and for the EU27 to £14 billion (equivalent to 0.2 percent of GVA)," the report said.

    READ MORE: 'No Deal' Brexit Scenario Could Cost EU, UK Businesses Over US$80 Billion

    The United Kingdom is currently part of the EU single market but if London leaves it post-Brexit, the country will have to negotiate new trade deals with its partners.

    Brexit talks between London and Brussels officially started in June and are due to be completed by the end of March 2019.

    Related:

    Brexit Echoes: 'Dreadful' Predictions of Those Opposed to Slave Trade Abolition
    'No Deal' Brexit Scenario Could Cost EU, UK Businesses Over US$80 Billion
    Brexit of Secondary Importance to Business Planning - CC Leader
    'It's Bound to Be an Awkward Situation' - British Explorer on Brexit
    Italy Calls For 'Completely Open Trade' Deal With Post-Brexit UK
    Nicola Sturgeon Digs In Over Post-Brexit Scottish Powers
    Tags:
    firms, Brexit, cost, EU, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    100th Anniversary of Moving the Capital from St. Petersburg to Moscow
    100th Anniversary of Moving the Capital From St. Petersburg to Moscow
    15-Day Countdown
    15-Day Countdown
    Improvement of the Russian Armed Forces
    Russian Armed Forces: Today and Tomorrow
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok