Russian Journalists in UK Receiving Threats - Embassy

LONDON (Sputnik) – Russian journalists working in the United Kingdom have started receiving threats due to an anti-Russia campaign in the UK media which began after the Salisbury incident, the Russian embassy in the United Kingdom said on Monday.

Last week, UK police said that a man and a woman, who were later confirmed to be former Russian intelligence officer Sergei Skripal who became an MI6 spy and his daughter Yulia, were found unconscious on a bench at a shopping center in Salisbury. Both of them were "in critical condition" and were being treated for suspected exposure to a nerve agent.

"We would like to stress once again that we are outraged by the anti-Russian media campaign, condoned by the Government, that influences the investigation and has a psychological effect on British residents. Our compatriots and British nationals of Russian origin are worried about their future in this country. UK-based Russian journalists are receiving threats," the embassy’s spokesperson said in a statement released by the diplomatic mission.

The press service of the embassy added that the existing UK policy as for Russia was "a very dangerous game played with the British public opinion" that had created wrong conditions for the investigation, and could have negative consequences for contacts between the United Kingdom and their residents.

According to the embassy, UK authorities still have not provided any additional information on the Skripal case to Russia, which is concerning.

"This is important to us since his issue has become quite a negative factor for the relations between our countries due to the unfounded accusations against Russia advanced by the media. British officials don’t provide any additional information and don’t distance themselves from the media campaign. The investigation is being concluded in a non-transparent manner, whenever for the Russian side nor for the public. Quite naturally, this is a source of concern," the statement said.

The press service added that the Russian embassy had officially requested the UK Foreign Office to provide it with information about the probe and health of Skripal and his daughter.

© REUTERS/ Toby Melville Lavrov Views Allegations of Moscow's Role in Skripal Poisoning as Propaganda

In 2006, Skripal was sentenced in Russia to 13 years in prison for cooperating with the UK Secret Intelligence Service MI-6 and transferring names of Russian intelligence agents working undercover in Europe. In 2010, then Russian President Dmitry Medvedev signed a decree pardoning Skripal.

Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the Kremlin had no information on what could have caused the incident and noted that Moscow was open for cooperation. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov pointed out that no facts proving Russian involvement in the incident had been provided.