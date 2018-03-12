UK Parliament Cordoned off Following Reports of Suspicious Substance

The police are investigating the reports of a suspicious substance found there.

A Metropolitan police spokesperson told Sputnik UK police have been called to reports of a suspicious package at parliamentary offices in London.

"Police were called at 12:58hrs [GMT] on Monday, 12 March to reports of a suspicious package at Norman Shaw Buildings, Victoria Embankment, Westminster. Specialist officers attended and the package is being assessed," the official said.

There was no evacuation from the parliament building after a suspicious substance was found inside the package that had been sent to an MP's office.

Ambulances arrived at the scene despite reports that no one needed medical treatment. Two people, – a man and a woman, – were taken to a hospital as a precaution.

"Specialist officers are in attendance and the package is being assessed," the police stated.