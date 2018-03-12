Register
22:32 GMT +312 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Helpers unload a truck of the food bank Tafel in Essen, western Germany, Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2018

    'F**k Nazis' No More: German Charity Calls Back Policy on Prioritizing Citizens

    © REUTERS/ Martin Meissner
    Europe
    Get short URL
    306

    The German charity organization Tafel has given in to pressure following accusations of xenophobia and a graffiti attack, and will reverse the decision of its Essen branch to give food to the elderly and families rather than young single men and foreigners.

    A branch of the German food bank Tafel in the northern German city of Essen has resumed giving out free food to foreigners. The charity's chairman Jörg Sartor told the DPA agency, that they would resume the practice, which they'd put on hold in January, by the end of March.

    The December decision of the Essen branch to refuse new membership cards to foreigners, thus giving priority to German passport holders, triggered the ire of the political left, who targeted the 930-strong chain this February. A new wave of criticism rose after another Tafel outlet in the western town of Marl followed the example. Apart from a stormy reaction from the management of other German food banks and politicians, who slammed the NGO for xenophobia, doors and delivery vans of organization in Essen have been vandalized with  "F*** Nazis" graffiti.

    READ MORE: Another German Food Bank Stops Giving Food to 'Young Single Men' and Foreigners

    Tafel officials, who referred to the new policy as a “temporary measure” and promised to resume hand-outs before the summer, defended its decision by saying elderly Germans had been scared away from its weekly food distributions.  The proportion of foreigners who pick up food from them has risen to 75 percent of the estimated 6,000 people it caters to. Sartor told Deutsche Welle that there had been several complaints about "too much pushing and shoving" during food pick-ups.

    The German food charity collects food that is nearing its expiration date from eateries and supermarkets and redistributes it among needy families at a specified time every week. Unemployed and low-income people can take advantage of the social program.

    About 1.5 million refugees have arrived in Germany since 2015, prompting local authorities to allocate huge sums for migration-related issues.

    The influx of migrants into the country was a result of German Chancellor Angela Merkel's open door policy towards migrants fleeing devastating wars and military conflicts in their home countries in the Middle East and North Africa.

    Related:

    Merkel Expects 60,000 Migrants to Leave Germany Voluntarily This Year
    Merkel Tells Germans Not to Fear Rising Inflow of Migrants
    Merkel Increasingly Isolated as EU States Close Borders to Migrants
    Merkel's Tough Stand on Migrants as Cologne Sex Attacks Near 400
    Tags:
    vandals, food banks, charity, attacks, immigrants, Tafel, Jorg Sartor, Angela Merkel, Essen, Germany
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    100th Anniversary of Moving the Capital from St. Petersburg to Moscow
    100th Anniversary of Moving the Capital From St. Petersburg to Moscow
    15-Day Countdown
    15-Day Countdown
    Improvement of the Russian Armed Forces
    Russian Armed Forces: Today and Tomorrow
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok